LISTEN: Audio emerges of Trump suggesting Ukraine whistleblower should be executed

The Los Angeles Times has now posted an audio clip of President Donald Trump making threatening remarks about the whistleblower who filed a complaint against him that has now led to the start of impeachment hearings.

In the clip, the president speaks disparagingly of the whistleblower’s complaint, which accused the president of abusing his office to seek foreign assistance from Ukraine to help him win the 2020 election.

“Basically, that person never saw the report, never saw the call, he never saw the call — heard something and decided that he or she or whoever the hell they saw — they’re almost a spy,” the president said of the whistleblower. “I want to know who’s the person, who’s the person who gave the whistle-blower the information? Because that’s close to a spy. You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”

Listen to the audio below.