Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump caught on audio suggesting the death penalty for Ukraine whistleblower at private meeting: report

Published

20 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump was caught on tape suggesting that the whistleblower who filed a complaint against him should be executed.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the president spoke at a private breakfast on Thursday at the Intercontinental Hotel in New York City in which he likened the Ukraine whistleblower to a “spy” and suggested that he receive the death penalty for filing his complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to know who’s the person, who’s the person who gave the whistle-blower the information? Because that’s close to a spy,” Trump said. “You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”

Despite the president’s bloodthirsty rants, both the intelligence community inspector general and the acting director of national intelligence have said that the whistleblower followed all proper protocols in filing his complaint.

Trump also ranted against the “scum” in the media during his remarks, according to the report.

“You know, these animals in the press,” Trump said. “They’re animals, some of the worst human beings you’ll ever meet… They’re scum. Many of them are scum, and then you have some good reporters, but not many of them, I’ll be honest with you.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump caught on audio suggesting the death penalty for Ukraine whistleblower at private meeting: report

Published

20 mins ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

President Donald Trump was caught on tape suggesting that the whistleblower who filed a complaint against him should be executed.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the president spoke at a private breakfast on Thursday at the Intercontinental Hotel in New York City in which he likened the Ukraine whistleblower to a "spy" and suggested that he receive the death penalty for filing his complaint.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Giuliani claims he has text messages proving State Dept sent him to Ukraine: ‘I’m going to use them to protect myself’

Published

48 mins ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

Rudy Giuliani won't allow himself to get thrown under the bus without a fight.

President Donald Trump's personal attorney insists he's got a "nice little trail" of text messages proving that he coordinated his efforts in Ukraine with the State Department's special envoy Kurt Volker, reported CNN.

Giuliani denied claims in a whistleblower complaint showing that two State Department officials had asked him to "contain the damage" he was doing to national security during his contacts with the Ukrainian government.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Absolutely zero accountability:’ Ex-FBI agent explains how Trump could legally skirt additional DOJ scrutiny on Ukraine

Published

59 mins ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

Former FBI agent and national security consultant Asha Rangappa explained in a Twitter thread Thursday that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) went down a specific line of questioning because the decision of the Office of Legal Counsel under the Department of Justice would apply to any future whistleblower complaints.

"@RepAdamSchiff is getting to the heart of it: If the President’s actions are not under [the] purview of DNI, by definition, NOTHING he does cannot be an 'urgent concern,'" she tweeted. "That means NO wrongdoing reported by WB can ever reach the eyes of Congress."

She explained that by referring the whistleblower complaint to the Department of Justice the OLC believes the president can't be indicted or prosecuted while in office. So, the complaint would be ignored under that process. That's why it's sent to Congress and not the DOJ, but that's not what the director of national intelligence did in this case.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image