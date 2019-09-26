Trump caught on audio suggesting the death penalty for Ukraine whistleblower at private meeting: report

President Donald Trump was caught on tape suggesting that the whistleblower who filed a complaint against him should be executed.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the president spoke at a private breakfast on Thursday at the Intercontinental Hotel in New York City in which he likened the Ukraine whistleblower to a “spy” and suggested that he receive the death penalty for filing his complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to know who’s the person, who’s the person who gave the whistle-blower the information? Because that’s close to a spy,” Trump said. “You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”

Despite the president’s bloodthirsty rants, both the intelligence community inspector general and the acting director of national intelligence have said that the whistleblower followed all proper protocols in filing his complaint.

Trump also ranted against the “scum” in the media during his remarks, according to the report.

“You know, these animals in the press,” Trump said. “They’re animals, some of the worst human beings you’ll ever meet… They’re scum. Many of them are scum, and then you have some good reporters, but not many of them, I’ll be honest with you.”