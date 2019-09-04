Listen: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ author Margaret Atwood reads first 3 chapters of her sequel ‘The Testaments’
Author Margaret Atwood returns to the ‘repressive theocracy she created out of the ruins of present-day America’ in the much anticipated sequel ‘The Testaments.’
As NPR notes, Atwood’s dystopian novel ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ ends with main character Offred “stepping into a mysterious black van, on her way to freedom — or to arrest.” The sequel picks up 15 years later.
You can hear Atwood’s reading of the first three chapters of the ‘The Testaments’ here.
Breaking Banner
Secret Service vets blow up Trump’s lies about his properties being easier to secure
Trump administration officials have regularly claimed that one reason they stay at Trump-branded properties is because they are easier for the Secret Service to secure.
This week, for example, Vice President Mike Pence justified staying at a Trump-branded hotel in Ireland on the grounds that it makes the Secret Service's job easier.
"The opportunity to stay at the Trump National in Doonbeg, to accommodate the unique footprint that comes with our security detail and other personnel, made it logical," Pence said.
Trump similarly claimed that the Secret Service preferred to hold next year's G7 summit at the Trump National Doral Miami golf course due to security reasons.
Breaking Banner
Former White House adviser: Trump has turned the GOP into everything Abraham Lincoln despised
On Wednesday, former Bill and Hillary Clinton adviser Sid Blumenthal released a scathing op-ed in the Washington Post, saying that President Donald Trump has twisted the Republican Party into an institution that the legendary first Republican President Abraham Lincoln would never have recognized.
"To ward off criticisms of Trump’s bursts of racist rhetoric, Republican leaders reflexively play the Lincoln card," wrote Blumenthal. "But the party of Trump is the antithesis of the party of Lincoln, the culmination of a long realignment. Beginning in the 1960s, the party embraced a Southern strategy, forsaking the remnants of its Lincolnesque heritage in exchange for the principles of states’ rights and resistance to civil rights for African Americans previously associated with the neo-Confederate Dixiecrat wing of the Democratic Party. As a result, the Republican Party changed its identity and abandoned its original principles, becoming strikingly similar to the very opponents that roused Lincoln to resist in the beginning."
GOP congressman blasted for appearing to suggest he lends guns to friends who wouldn’t pass background checks
Texas Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw is once again attracting attention, this time after appearing to suggest he lends his handgun to friends who can't pass a background check – or at least haven't bothered to try.
Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, posted a news story about a woman who fought off five people who allegedly attempted to rob her – she was armed and shot at least one of the suspected thieves.
"Situations like this story are why we protect the 2nd Amendment," the Republican lawmaker tweeted.
"Side note," he added. "With universal background checks, I wouldn’t be able to let my friends borrow my handgun when they travel alone like this. We would make felons out of people just for defending themselves."