London Mayor Sadiq Khan delivers brutal jab to mock Trump’s lazy approach to managing hurricane relief

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from Politico, London Mayor Sadiq Khan got off a sarcastic jab at Donald Trump for canceling his trip to Poland, ostensibly because he chose to stay at home a monitor preparations form Hurricane Dorian.

From the golf course.

Speaking with Politico, Khan — a frequent critic of the American president — was asked about the cancellation of Trump’s trip to Poland to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II.

Noting the president has been out golfing all weekend, Khan sniped at the president, saying, “He’s clearly busy dealing with a hurricane out on the golf course.”

Khan went on to attack Trump for emboldening racists in the U.S. and abroad.

“These people have been inspired by mainstream politicians who subscribe to their point of view,” Khan explained. Trump “is a guy who amplifies racist tweets; amplifies the tweets of fascists; says things that are deeply objectionable. If I don’t stand up and call that out I think I’m doing a disservice to Londoners who chose me as their mayor.”

You can read more here.

 

 

CNN fact checker busts Trump for shamelessly making up numbers to trash China’s economy

Published

27 mins ago

on

September 2, 2019

By

President Donald Trump regularly crows about the fact that his trade war is harming the Chinese economy -- but as CNN fact checker Daniel Dale documents, the president has increasingly exaggerated the damage he's doing to China through his tariffs on their products.

While tracking Trump's claims about the Chinese economy, Dale observes that the president accurately claimed on this past July 30th that China has been experiencing its worst economic growth in 27 years.

Since then, however, Trump has progressively increased the number of years since China has suffered through such slow growth. On August 9th, the president said China was having its worst growth in 35 years, then upped the number all the way up to 54 years on August 20th.

Trump aide who dished on president calling daughter overweight set to make millions for a tell-all book

Published

53 mins ago

on

September 2, 2019

By

According to a report at Axios, Donald Trump's fired personal secretary, Madeleine Westerhout, is in line to reap a large advance and possibly millions in royalties if she agrees to write a tell-all book about life in in the Oval Office under the president.

Westerhout, who was ousted for gossiping about Trump's relationship with his children and his eating habits -- among other things -- is reportedly being courted by big-name publishers looking at a blockbuster insider's look at how Trump operates when out of sight fo the press.

Texas Gov. Abbott destroyed for doing nothing about mass shootings in his state: ‘No body count is too big’

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 2, 2019

By

Taking to the editorial pages of the New York Times, an author on the future of Texas ripped into Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday morning for doing nothing except offering platitudes after two mass shootings in his state in the past few weeks.

According to Richard Parker, author of “Lone Star Nation: How Texas Will Transform America,” the Republican governor is doing less than nothing and his actions -- in word and deed -- may lead to even more gun deaths.

