Quantcast
Connect with us

Lou Dobbs praises Trump as ‘master of the Twitter-verse’ as #ImpeachTheMF trends in America

Published

51 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Tuesday complained about news of an impeachment inquiry distracting from his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

“Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news witch hunt garbage. So bad for our country,” Trump argued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs praised Trump as a “master of the Twitter-verse” for his tweet.

Meanwhile, “Impeach the MF” was trending on Twitter.

It referred to the time when Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) argued Congress to “impeach the motherf*cker.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Judge Napolitano is a fool’: Tucker Carlson’s guest rips Fox News analyst for saying Trump committed a crime

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 24, 2019

By

Joseph E diGenova

All is not well within the Fox News family as the network struggles to react to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) launching an impeachment inquiry.

Shep Smith interviewed Fox News analyst Andrew Napolitano on Tuesday, who explained how President Donald Trump confessed to committing a crime.

“So, that to which the president has admitted is in and of itself a crime?” Smith asked Judge Napolitano.

“Yes, it is the same crime for which the Trump Organization was investigated by Bob Mueller, who decided not to seek an indictment because there wasn’t enough evidence,” he replied.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ex-Clinton staffer destroys Trump administration’s threat to suspend legislation if Democrats impeach

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 24, 2019

By

Faced with mounting support for impeachment from House Democrats, President Donald Trump first tried to cut a "deal" with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to avert the threat. Now that has failed, administration officials including Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham are trying a different tactic: Threaten that if Democrats move forward with impeachment, all bipartisan legislation is dead.

This threat was scorned by former Bill Clinton White House staffer and Center for American Progress president Neera Tanden, who pointed out that President Clinton worked more, not less, to pass laws for the American people while he was facing impeachment — and that if Trump isn't willing to lead, there is little point to him even wanting to stay in office:

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

E. Jean Carroll rakes Trump over the coals for hypocritical whining about impeachment

Published

23 mins ago

on

September 24, 2019

By

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump responded to the wave of fresh calls for impeachment with a familiar catchphrase:

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

One person who was less than impressed with Trump's outburst was advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who had a few choice words for the president:

Continue Reading
 
 