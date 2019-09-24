Lou Dobbs praises Trump as ‘master of the Twitter-verse’ as #ImpeachTheMF trends in America

President Donald Trump on Tuesday complained about news of an impeachment inquiry distracting from his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

“Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news witch hunt garbage. So bad for our country,” Trump argued.

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs praised Trump as a “master of the Twitter-verse” for his tweet.

Lou Dobbs: "The president, as always, I mean, he is the master of, of, the twitter-verse. Nailing it" pic.twitter.com/Ocilf9lrc4 — Brendan Karet 🚮 (@bad_takes) September 24, 2019

Meanwhile, “Impeach the MF” was trending on Twitter.

It referred to the time when Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) argued Congress to “impeach the motherf*cker.”