McConnell finally co-sponsors amendment after weeks of being called ‘Moscow Mitch’
After weeks of being taunted as “Moscow Mitch” for his refusal to consider measures to strengthen election security, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has backed an amendment that would do just that.
“I am proud to have helped develop this amendment and to co-sponsor it in committee,” McConnell said from the floor of the Senate.
The McConnell-backed appropriations amendment would give states an additional $250 million to improve the quality of their voting systems and strengthen their protections against foreign interference, according to Politico. As a result, the total funding for election security would increase to $600 million after the last fiscal year.
However, McConnell has yet to back the bipartisan election security legislation which Senate Democrats have unsuccessfully attempted to bring to the floor. His efforts to obstruct that legislation earned him the nickname “Moscow Mitch.”
“Senate Democrats believe this new funding is not a substitute for passing the comprehensive bipartisan election security legislation that experts say is desperately needed,” a spokesperson for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters in an email. (Schumer did praise McConnell’s backing of the appropriations amendment as “a step in the right direction.”)
McConnell has made it abundantly clear that he dislikes the nickname “Moscow Mitch,” telling conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt earlier this month that “it’s modern-day McCarthyism. Unbelievable for a Cold Warrior like me who spent a career standing up to the Russians to be given a moniker like that. It’s an effort to smear me. You know, I can laugh about things like the ‘Grim Reaper,’ but calling me ‘Moscow Mitch’ is over the top.”
The Senate Majority Leader expressed similar thoughts on the Senate floor at the time, telling his colleagues that “keeping our republic means we can’t let modern-day McCarthyism win. So here is my commitment: No matter how much they lie, no matter how much they bully, I will not be intimidated.”
Although McConnell has repeatedly referred to the nickname “Moscow Mitch” as a form of “McCarthyism,” the term does not actually refer to accusing someone of being close to Russia. McCarthyism was a tactic pioneered by a 1950s senator, Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin, to smear anyone who was perceived as too left-wing of being a covert communist. Because the main nation advancing the cause of communism in that era was the Soviet Union, this in turn implied that one could be working for the most powerful nation within that empire.
The intelligence community unanimously agrees that Russian President Vladimir Putin meddled in the 2016 presidential election and in the 2018 midterm elections. The Russian dictator has a long-term geopolitical goal of weakening Western alliances, which have in the past curbed Russian imperialist ambitions in Europe, Asia and elsewhere in the world.
Putin also shares certain ideological predispositions with President Donald Trump, with Michael McFaul, who was America’s ambassador to Russia during former President Barack Obama’s administration, telling Salon in January that both men are “self-styled conservative, self-styled nationalist, anti-multilateralist, kind of ‘nation-state should come first.'”
His views were echoed by former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, who served under former President Bill Clinton, who previously told Salon that Russia is engaged in “asymmetrical warfare, in terms of making sure that our alliances are weakened and that the democratic institutions in those countries are under pressure and threat.”
Trump uncorks bizarre rant on ‘clean coal’ in Oval Office: ‘When you talk minerals, it’s about digging’
President Donald Trump on Friday uncorked a strange and nonsensical rant about the virtues of so-called "clean coal" during an Oval Office conversation with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
When asked about the importance of Australia's mineral industry, the president praised the country for doing so much to extract resources in what he described in an environmentally friendly way.
"Coal, as an example, you're the leader of safety in coal digging and we've actually studied it," the president said. "We're doing a lot of coal. You have very little -- you have almost no -- used to have a thing, black lung disease, and in Australia you almost don't have it anymore, you've got all of the dust down."
The View explodes in confusion after Meghan McCain makes Trump’s Ukraine debacle all about herself
Meghan McCain managed to place herself at the center of a debate about a whistleblower complaint filed against President Donald Trump.
"The View" grappled with reports that Trump dangled U.S. military aid to Ukraine in exchange for damaging information against Joe Biden, and co-host Abby Huntsman agreed that was an impeachable offense -- but expressed doubts about the accuracy.
"This is a blown-up story and we have no facts, there's no gray area," Huntsman said. "It's black and white, and that would give Trump all the more ammunition if this isn't even true to say, this is what the media does."
Dem lawmaker encourages acting-DNI to ignore White House and deliver the whistleblower report directly to Congress
Appearing on CNN on Friday morning to discuss an alarming whistleblower report on Donald Trump's actions that the president's administration is withholding from Congress, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) encouraged the acting Director of National Intelligence to hand the report over and ignore the administration.
Speaking with CNN host Jim Sciutto, Swalwell made a direct appeal to acting-DNI head Joseph Maguire.
"This is an opportunity for Republicans and Democrats to unite and say, we don't want this in our democracy," Swalwell explained. "You know, that's why I wrote the Protecting Our Democracy Act, to, you know, have a bipartisan commission look at this."