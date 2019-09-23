Meghan McCain accidentally reveals why she tunes out Trump’s wall-to-wall scandals
Meghan McCain unintentionally revealed why conservatives give President Donald Trump’s corruption a pass.
The “View” co-host admitted she wasn’t sure how bad it was that Trump allegedly pressured the Ukrainian president to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, a family friend of hers, in exchange for U.S. military and financial aid — and she blamed the reporting on a constant stream of presidential abuses.
“I’m very skeptical of anything anymore because I feel like — no disrespect to journalists, but every day the end of the world is coming — so how bad is this really?” McCain said.
ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl assured McCain that this story was, in fact, a big deal.
“I think that this is significant, and this is a little bit different and very easy to understand,” Karl said, “and you have what the president himself has already acknowledged, which is even if there was no quid pro quo, even if he wasn’t holding that aid over the head of the president of Ukraine, merely bringing up your political opponent in a conversation with a newly elected president, any president of a foreign country, is going to be seen as problematic.”
“That’s why you see even Mitt Romney, who’s criticized in the president in the past.”
McCain dismissed Karl’s analysis after hearing Romney’s name.
“He’s a flip-flopper,” she said. “He’ll change his mind by this afternoon, don’t worry about Mitt Romney.”
Karl pointed out that Republicans don’t like defending Trump’s actions in this still unfolding scandal.
“No, I don’t,” McCain said, “but you have to understand the skepticism because, again, (we hear about) impeachment every day.”
‘How dare you?’ Greta Thunberg berates world leaders at UN
A visibly angry Greta Thunberg berated world leaders as she addressed a UN climate summit on Monday, accusing them of betraying her generation by failing to tackle greenhouse gas emissions and asking "How dare you?"
The Swedish teen, who has become the global face of the growing youth movement against climate inaction, began by telling her audience: "My message is that we'll be watching you," eliciting laughter.
But it was soon clear that the tone of the message would be very serious.
‘The transcript has to come out’: Fox News pundit unloads on Trump over his Ukraine scandal
A Fox News pundit on Monday said the Trump administration had no choice but to release a transcript of a controversial call with Ukraine's president, in which Trump allegedly pressured the foreign country to investigate his potential Democratic rival Joe Biden.
Trump has insisted that the call with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy was "largely congratulatory" and focused on corruption. But the Trump administration attempted to block a whistleblower complaint about the conversation.
"Look, the administration made a serious error in excessive secrecy. If it is what the president says it is, then the effort to conceal it makes it worse, right?" said Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt.
Explosive report shows how foreign entities are bombarding US servicemembers with pro-Trump propaganda
Social media sites like Facebook and Twitter played a critical role in helping Russia-affiliated trolls disseminate propaganda to divide and manipulate voters in the 2016 presidential election.
But it hasn't stopped. A new report from the Vietnam Veterans Association has uncovered an ongoing two-year effort by actors in several foreign countries, including Russia, to target U.S. veterans and servicemembers.
The report shows that "These foreign admins have created individual social-media accounts that purport to belong to American veterans working at reputable veterans organizations," and use the accounts both to "send friend requests to the relatively small community of veteran advocates and connect with its prominent members who work to shape federal policy" and "spread propaganda and false news, while shaping and moderating/censoring the conversations of the unsuspecting community of American veterans who follow or join these groups and pages."