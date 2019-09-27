Meghan McCain erupts after View co-hosts agree with Schiff on impeachment: ‘He doesn’t need you! He needs me!’
“The View” erupted in shouting after co-host Meghan McCain attacked House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.
The California Democrat has drawn mixed reviews of his decision to paraphrase President Donald Trump’s conversation with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, which Schiff recast as a mob boss shaking down a hapless victim.
“I think if you have to say it’s a parody, you’re doing it wrong,” McCain said. “When you’re opening up inquiries about — this is not a time for parody at all.”
McCain conceded she shared the president’s disdain for Schiff, a former federal prosecutor.
“I can’t stand Adam Schiff,” she said. “I think he’s the worst kind of partisan in Washington. I think they should have a Joe Manchin running this, someone that conservatives are more comfortable with, because he has proven himself to be a partisan hack over and over.”
Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, is one of the most conservative Democrats in the U.S. Senate, which won’t make any decisions regarding impeachment until the House votes to do it.
“I think he’s excellent,” co-host Sunny Hostin said, smiling mischievously at McCain.
“With all due respect,” McCain said, chomping down on Hostin’s bait, “you’re on the left, I’m on the right. I’m telling you, I don’t trust him.”
Co-host Joy Behar asks who she would trust to run the House impeachment efforts, and she again named the conservative Manchin.
“Oh, he’s in the Senate,” Behar said. “Manchin is a Republican.”
McCain said she knew Manchin was a senator, but said she would prefer “someone in that vein.”
“Even Nancy would be better,” offered co-host Abby Huntsman, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
McCain grew exasperated.
“The point I’m trying to make is, I don’t trust Adam Schiff,” she said. “I’m the last hold out on this table, as usual, about impeachment, on all things. They should have someone up there not making a parody about it, not have to clarify themselves in any way, someone who’s very serious and is going to lay it out to conservatives, Democrats and Trumpers in the middle of the country who are confused, who don’t want a redo of the Mueller and the Russia investigation.”
Hostin suggested she was overreacting to Schiff’s paraphrase, saying the Intelligence Committee chairman had been a serious investigator throughout the Russia probe and other congressional oversight duties.
“If you have listened to Adam Schiff from the beginning, he has been cogent, he has been clear,” Hostin said.
Huntsman shouted out that Schiff had no credibility, and McCain yelled that he was on the left.
“Adam Schiff is the man,” Hostin said. “He is fantastic.”
The audience cheered her praise, and McCain jumped in for the last word.
“With all due respect, again,” McCain said, “he doesn’t need you, he needs me. For the final time, these guys don’t need anybody at this table except me to believe them.”
Pompeo to combat Russian influence on Balkans trip
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will seek to counter Russian influence during his visit next week to Montenegro and North Macedonia, the latest and the next members of NATO, officials said Friday.
Pompeo will also visit Greece and begin his trip on October 1 in Italy, where he will have an audience with Pope Francis.
Pompeo, an evangelical Protestant, will address a Vatican forum on development partnerships with faith organizations. The first Italian-American secretary of state, he will also visit his ancestral home of Abruzzo.
On visits October 4 to both Montenegro and North Macedonia, "we will talk about Russian efforts to sow discord there," a senior US official said in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
Spain security firm probed ‘for spying on Julian Assange for CIA’
A Spanish private security firm, which is under investigation in Madrid, spied on Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on behalf of the CIA while he was inside the Ecudoran embassy in London, El Pais daily reported Friday.
Citing unspecified documents and statements, the paper said Undercover Global Ltd, which was responsible for security at the embassy while Assange was staying there, sent the US intelligence service audio and video files of meetings he had with his lawyers.
The reports were allegedly handed over by David Morales, who owns the company and is currently being investigated by Spain?s National Court, the paper said.
Trump official snaps after reporter asks if persecuted Christians will be hurt by new refugee limits
Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, got into a testy exchange with a reporter on Friday after he was asked about the Trump administration's new limits on allowing refugees into the United States.
The Trump administration earlier this week slashed the annual cap for allowed refugees nearly in half and announced that it would only allow 18,000 refugees into the United States within the next 12 months.
According to Washington Examiner reporter Steven Nelson, Cuccinelli bristled when asked about whether this new policy would harm Christians who were trying to escape persecution overseas.