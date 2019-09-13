Meghan McCain flops hard after interrupting Whoopi Goldberg to make a Marianne Williamson joke
Meghan McCain elbowed her way into a discussion on “The View” about the Democratic debate, but tap-danced back out as her joke flopped.
The conservative co-host interrupted as colleagues Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin each claimed a second helping of time to add their points to the discussion, saying she hadn’t gotten a chance yet.
“I haven’t said anything,” McCain said, holding back a smirk.
Goldberg apologized, but continued on, and McCain burst into laughter and then claimed her time.
“I miss Marrianne, though, I did,” McCain said, referring to motivational speaker and long-shot Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson, who missed the cut for Thursday’s debate. “I missed my red witch priestess, crystals, wind chimes.”
Her joke drew a smattering of laughter from the audience, if not her fellow panelists.
“Come on,” McCain said, trying to breathe some life into her joke. “Okay, it’s not funny — sorry.”
Goldberg returned to the point she’d been trying to make before the interruption.
“I want someone to explain why we are asking the Chinese to do what the guy in the White House didn’t do,” Goldberg said. “Yeah, these tariffs, I’m talking about the tariffs. You’re mad that China is not paying their fair share, how can you be mad at China not paying their fair share when you didn’t pay your fair share, tax-wise, money-wise?”
McCain jumped back into the fray.
“There was no question about the economy last night, and maybe that’s the issue,” she said.
The other panelists agreed the debate didn’t feature enough discussion of the economy.
“Whatever it is,” Goldberg said, “they owe you more than they gave you last night.”
Breaking Banner
Air Force fears it could be forced to evacuate an entire base after Trump cuts funds to pay for his wall
An internal report from the United States Air Force claims that it could be forced to evacuate an entire base in Alaska because President Donald Trump cut crucial funding to pay for his long-promised border wall.
NBC News reports that the Air Force has written a report detailing the importance of dozens of projects that have seen their funding cut to finance Trump's wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Among the projects is a boiler replacement at Eielsen Air Force Base in Alaska, which the report says is in "imminent" danger of failing. According to NBC News, the boiler in question "provides all electrical power and steam heat for the base" and the Air Force would have to evacuate the entire base if it went down.
Breaking Banner
Forest fires destroying vital buffer against climate change
With fierce blazes raging in jungles from the Amazon to Indonesia, concerns are mounting about the impact as rainforests play a vital role in protecting the planet against global warming.
The latest serious outbreak is in Indonesia, where smog-belching fires started to clear land for agriculture are burning out of control, blanketing the region in toxic smog.
Why are rainforests important in fight against climate change?
Humankind's reliance on fossil fuels usually receives much of the blame for climate change but scientists say that deforestation has also played a big role.
Breaking Banner
French right-wing power broker jailed in fraud trial
A French court on Friday jailed for four years a right-wing power broker who for decades along with his wife dominated politics in a wealthy suburb of Paris on charges of hiding millions of euros worth of assets from the tax authorities.
The Paris tribunal convicted Patrick Balkany and ordered his immediate arrest. His wife Isabelle Balkany was given a three-year jail term but not immediately placed under arrest, as is often the case in France for short sentences.
In dramatic courtroom scenes, police arrested Balkany, 71, to begin serving his term as the verdict was being read out and his wife looked on, an AFP correspondent said. The pair were also banned from holding office for 10 years.