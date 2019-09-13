Meghan McCain roasted for attacking Kamala Harris’s debate performance: ‘If only she had a famous father to bring up every time she spoke’

Meghan McCain met furious blowback after blasting Sen. Kamala Harris’ performance during the Democratic presidential debate.

The California Democrat drew laughs from the audience and ABC News moderator George Stephanopoulos when she compared President Donald Trump to the titular character in “The Wizard of Oz.”

“You know, when you pull back the curtain,” Harris said, “it’s a really small dude.”

McCain, a co-host on ABC’s “The View,” ripped Harris for seeming overly rehearsed.

Oh my god these rehearsed lines from Kamala are killing me. #DemDebate — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 13, 2019

McCain’s criticism wasn’t very well received by other Twitter users.

Your rehearsed bigotry kills all of us. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 13, 2019

Yet, she is still more qualified and credentialed for her job than you, and no family favors were called in to help. — Bärí A. Williams (@BariAWilliams) September 13, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Liz Cheney wants you to hold her beer — Gabriel Azevedo (@GabAzevedo_DC) September 13, 2019

Oh I know! All that preparation and those scary facts! 😬😂 — Wicked Big RU Mob Thug In The WH Blues 👎⚖️✨🇺🇸 (@RhapsodysBIues) September 13, 2019

Damn. You just can't help yourself can you? — Adhys (@adhysopell) September 13, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

She is more qualified to be president than you are being a host. Without that last name, where would you be? pic.twitter.com/JRb6n25ae6 — Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) September 13, 2019

Meghan. You simply don’t have the range. Tread lightly! — B. Parker (@BParkerWrites) September 13, 2019

I don’t get how preparation is a bad thing..?

Girl is killing it tonight! 🔥 — Veronica Maria (@trunzo_veronica) September 13, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Omg….this feigned outrage from @MeghanMcCain is killing me! — TemarSawy44 (@SawyerWilliemae) September 13, 2019

If only she had a famous father to bring up every time she spoke! — Barbara Bilodeau (@BKBilodeau) September 13, 2019

Your dad would have liked Kamala I’m sure. — Sitaraman (@TRADEFORFOOD) September 13, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

YOU want to know the rehearsed line we are tired of….I AM JOHN MCCAIN'S DAUGHTER. — Philly is STILL MY HOME! (@RoberttheIII) September 13, 2019

You were waiting for her to attack an audience member or? — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) September 13, 2019

Yep, because one shouldn't prepare. Go whine somewhere else. — Stephanie (@sweetsmithie01) September 13, 2019

No one asked you. You don’t get a vote in our primary. — Emily (@SDGoBlue) September 13, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

I’m just glad she didn’t flip her hair and tell the moderators or other candidates, “You’re paid to listen to me.” THAT would’ve been real embarrassing. — Catherine O (@CatherineStevie) September 13, 2019

seeing people actually prepared and knowing what they are talking about is a novelty now – i understand. you'll get used to it again i promise. — Jojo LaGrits (@JLaGrits) September 13, 2019

Hey Meghan, just do what I do when @TheView comes on: I turn it off. — SmartyPants 🏳️‍🌈🌊 🌈🐶 (@KonasMama) September 13, 2019