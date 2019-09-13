Quantcast
Meghan McCain roasted for attacking Kamala Harris’s debate performance: ‘If only she had a famous father to bring up every time she spoke’

Meghan McCain met furious blowback after blasting Sen. Kamala Harris’ performance during the Democratic presidential debate.

The California Democrat drew laughs from the audience and ABC News moderator George Stephanopoulos when she compared President Donald Trump to the titular character in “The Wizard of Oz.”

“You know, when you pull back the curtain,” Harris said, “it’s a really small dude.”

McCain, a co-host on ABC’s “The View,” ripped Harris for seeming overly rehearsed.

McCain’s criticism wasn’t very well received by other Twitter users.

Police thwart climate activists’ drone bid to close Heathrow

London police deployed Friday a sweeping security cordon around Heathrow Airport and made seven arrests to thwart climate activists' efforts to shut down Europe's busiest travel hub using toy drones.

Campaigners from Heathrow Pause -- an offshoot of the Extinction Rebellion group backed by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg -- had hoped to disrupt the travel plans of tens of thousands of passengers from across the world over the weekend.

But their first miniature device failed to take flight after receiving no signal from its hand-held remote control.

"They are jamming -- we can't get the signal," one campaigner said in a video posted on social media from what appeared to be the airport's outer edge.

Trump says Iranian leadership ‘wants to meet’

President Donald Trump said he believes that Iran's leadership wants to talk, adding to expectations that he is trying to arrange a summit with his Iranian counterpart at the upcoming UN assembly.

"I can tell you that Iran wants to meet," he told reporters at the White House.

Trump has repeatedly indicated he is ready to meet with President Hassan Rouhani, who is expected to attend the UN General Assembly in New York this month. However, the Iranians have so far not given a positive response.

On Wednesday, Rouhani blasted the Trump administration, which has poured pressure on Iran, saying "the Americans must understand that bellicosity and warmongering don't work in their favor. Both... must be abandoned."

Paris traffic gridlock as metro workers strike over pension reform

Paris metro workers walked off the job Friday over plans for a major overhaul of the pension system, sparking huge traffic jams as commuters scrambled to find other ways of getting to work.

Ten of the city's 16 metro lines were shut down completely, while service on most others was "extremely disrupted," the city's RATP transit operator said.

Massive crowds waited on the platforms of the two automated driverless lines still operating and officials counted nearly 300 kilometres (185 miles) of traffic backups during the morning rush hour, more than double normal levels.

Two of the three main suburban lines that traverse the city were also severely disrupted, as were most bus and tram services.

