Meghan McCain roasts Laura Ingraham for fat-shaming her: ‘I’m on The View — and you’re not’
Meghan McCain mocked former Fox News colleague Laura Ingraham after the conservative broadcaster shamed her as too fat for television.
“The View” panelists discussed a viral video of “Late Late Show” host James Corden calling out HBO’s Bill Maher for shaming overweight people, and McCain discussed her own struggles with weight.
“I want to say if I weren’t fat-shamed, I wouldn’t have a career,” McCain said. “Laura Ingraham said I was too plus-sized to have a career. Shout out, Laura — I’m on ‘The View’ and you’re not.”
The audience cheered her slam on Ingraham, and she said that same dynamic had worked at the start of her tenure on the talk show.
“It literally sparked so much outrage, (because) people don’t like it when you are talking about women’s weight,” she said.”I’m fat shamed every day. Every day somebody on Twitter is like, you’re too fat to be on ‘The View,’ blah blah blah. It is so cruel but I struggle with my weight, and I go, like, way up. I’m, like, 20 pounds up, 20 pounds down. I struggle with it.”
But she said her problems were minor compared with the struggles others have with weight, and McCain said they deserved compassion, not cruelty.
“That’s not even compared to, like, people in my life who are obese who really struggle, and I think we need to have compassion towards people who are struggling in life in general, and as you said, so much about obesity in this country is about poverty and access to health care,” McCain said.
But she found it hard to hold Maher’s remarks against him, because she had a personal connection to him.
“I’m conflicted because I wouldn’t have met my husband if he weren’t a guest on Bill Maher, so I always have a tiny little place in my heart for Bill Maher,” she said.
Commentary
The ‘divine right’ presidency: Trump has identified the USA with himself and claimed unprecedented powers to do whatever he wants
Trump’s latest use of our government to cover up his mistakes, this time about weather forecasting, is revealing about the nature of his Presidency.
No government weather maps showed Hurricane Dorian threatening Alabama. On Thursday, August 29, Trump was briefed in the Oval Office on the Hurricane by the head of FEMA, which released a photo of him looking at a map of where Dorian had been and where it was headed. A white curved line showed the areas that Dorian might possibly hit. Not Alabama.
Meghan McCain gets fact-checked on new Kavanaugh accuser — and asks if Clarence Thomas got impeached
"The View" host Whoopi Goldberg had to fact-check Meghan McCain's description of a New York Times correction in a bombshell new report about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
The newspaper reported that the FBI failed to interview former Yale classmates about sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh during the confirmation process last fall, and the authors of a new book found a new accuser.
McCain pointed to an editor's note appended to the story that she believes casts doubt on the new reporting, but Goldberg asked her to clean up some of the claims she made.
Breaking Banner
Bernie Sanders just lost an important progressive endorsement to Elizabeth Warren
The Working Families Party, a progressive political party that endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for president in 2016, has now endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for president.
The New York Times reports that the labor-aligned organization's members overwhelmingly backed Warren's candidacy.
A spokesperson for the party tells the Times that "tens of thousands" of party members backed Warren's candidacy and that she received 60 percent of votes on the first ballot.