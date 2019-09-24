Meghan McCain sulks after Whoopi Goldberg scolds her for being ‘dismissive’ of Ukraine allegations
Meghan McCain fumed after a commercial break interrupted her response to Whoopi Goldberg, who chided the conservative co-host for downplaying the latest allegations against President Donald Trump.
Her fellow “View” conservative Abby Huntsman denounced Trump pressuring Ukraine to deliver campaign dirt on Joe Biden in exchange for U.S. aid, which she described as extortion, but McCain instead complained about the previous president.
“Look, President (Barack) Obama resisted bipartisan efforts to send military assistance to the Ukraine back — I think it was $231 million in 2016, so I do think it’s ironic the Democrats were against sending money to the Ukraine but are a proponent of it now,” McCain said.
McCain then complained that she was sick of hearing about impeachment if Democrats weren’t willing to go through with it.
“I will say — okay, let me finish — unleash the Kraken,” she said. “Honestly, if you’re not going to listen to Nancy Pelosi about the political implications of this, impeach him then and see what happens politically. What happened with (Bill) Clinton in the ’90s ended up hurting Republicans, and I think, and many historians politics believe that it helped get Clinton re-election — just impeach him, then, because, quite frankly, I’m sick of hearing everybody bitch about it.”
“The infighting with Democrats, clearly progressives are running the party,” she added. “Again, if he has, in fact, as Abby said extorted.”
Co-host Joy Behar assured her that Democrats would get their act together and impeach Trump, but McCain expressed doubts.
“Are you sure about that?” McCain said. “On Election Night I want that clip right up here.”
McCain then accused Democrats of blowing their credibility by calling for the impeachment of President George W. Bush and questioning the leadership of her father John McCain and Mitt Romney during their unsuccessful presidential campaigns.
“The nostalgia for Bush right now always entertains me,” she said.
Goldberg, who was trying to finish her point about Bush policies she had supported, urged her to take the topic more seriously.
“You know, I’m glad you’re entertained,” Goldberg said. “Well, here’s the deal — if you can’t see why people are upset about this –”
McCain cut in to insist that she understood the outrage over the Ukraine story, but she chafed when Goldberg scolded her.
“Then don’t be so dismissive when you’re talking, that’s how I feel,” Goldberg said, and then ushered in a break. “We’ll be back.”
“I’m not dismissive,” McCain said, and threw her hands up in exasperation as the audience cheered into the break. “Oh, god.”
‘Things are unraveling around him’: CNN’s Acosta says Ukraine scandal weighed down Trump’s ‘low energy’ UN speech
CNN's Jim Acosta on Tuesday said President Donald Trump's red-meat speech at the United Nations -- in which he attacked immigration activists and promoted the right to own guns -- was driven in part by fear of losing his base.
Acosta said that Trump's speech can't be seen outside the context of congressional investigations that are ramping up against the president over his call in which he pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate prospective 2020 rival Joe Biden.
"The delivery was low energy," Acosta said of the speech. "The president seemed flat. You have to wonder if this Ukraine issue is just hanging over everything like a wet blanket for this president."
Trump admits he withheld hundreds of millions in aid to Ukraine – makes false claim to defend his actions
President Donald Trump has just admitted he withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in congressionally-approved military aid to Ukraine, but he has a new reason to defend his actions. The president claims he only ordered the aid to be withheld – which he did just days before his infamous telephone call with Ukraine's president – because, he claimed, "other nations" need to help support Ukraine too.
“My complaint has always been, and I’d withhold again and I’ll continue to withhold until such time as Europe and other nations contribute to Ukraine because they’re not doing it,” Trump told reporters Tuesday, as The Washington Post reported.