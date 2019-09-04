Quantcast
Meghan McCain’s husband compares her to Black Panthers in unhinged defense of her menacing gun rant

Meghan McCain opened a new season on “The View” by warning that gun owners would resort to violence if new laws restricted access to the most powerful firearms — and her husband attacked a reporter who questioned her online.

“The AR-15 is by far the most popular gun in America, by far,” McCain told her co-hosts. “I was just in middle-of-nowhere Wyoming, (and) if you’re talking about taking people’s guns from them, there’s going to be a lot of violence.”

McCain’s comments were widely shared — and criticized — on social media, where many users, including ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, argued that she had justified political violence.

McCain’s husband Ben Domenech, co-founder and publisher of the right-wing Federalist website, lashed out at Dowd a short time later.

“Yes, you fake conservative dipsh*t, people tend to fight back when you disrespect the Bill of Rights and try to illegally take their guns,” Domenech tweeted. “The Black Panthers did it in California when Reagan tried. We would do it too.”

