Mike Pence battled Trump over holding Taliban talks at Camp David: report
According to a report from NBC, Vice President Mike Pence joined forces with national security adviser John Bolton to tell Donald Trump that his plan to meet with members of the Taliban at Camp David was a bad idea and would blow up on the president.
The report notes that Bolton was insistent the talks not happen and that Pence backed him up.
Both Pence and Bolton reportedly attempted to convince the president that holding the meetings during the week of 9/11 remembrances was a terrible idea — but their pleas fell on deaf ears.
According to the report, “The idea raised Sept. 1 during a Situation Room meeting with the president was vehemently opposed by national security adviser John Bolton, even as officials at the State Department argued it could move the parties closer to an agreement, officials said.”
“Bolton had an ally in Vice President Mike Pence, who also made the case against a meeting at Camp David, a location Trump suggested, officials said. Bolton and Pence were in Warsaw together around the time of the internal discussions,” MSNBC added.
Trump’s Twitter announcement that he had canceled the meeting seems to have validated their concerns with the president being battered by both Democrats and Republicans.
Sanders campaign says Trump ‘worried about being exposed as a fraud’ as report suggests president wary of running against socialism in 2020
As GOP fearmongering about the so-called looming socialist menace continues to intensify ahead of the 2020 elections, President Donald Trump has reportedly expressed concern behind the scenes that anti-socialist messaging may not be as popular or effective as Republican strategists appear to believe.
The Daily Beast, citing anonymous sources close to the president, reported Sunday night that "Trump has repeatedly told friends and donors that running against 'socialism' in a general election may not be 'so easy' because of its populist draw."
Texas Democrats plot path to flipping state in 2020
The state party has high hopes and ambitious goals in a new document outlining their path to turning the state blue.
The Texas Democratic Party is pulling back the curtain on its 2020 strategy ahead of the Houston presidential debate, releasing a plan to flip the state that targets 2.6 million potential Democratic voters who are not registered yet and commits to deploying over 1,000 organizers by the end of the election cycle.
The 10-page proposal, shared first with The Texas Tribune, primarily focuses on dramatically expanding the Democratic vote in Texas while building a massive coordinated campaign. Both are ambitious undertakings for a party that has long been out of power — no Democrat has won statewide since 1994 — but has seen its prospects brighten over the last two election cycles, especially in 2018.