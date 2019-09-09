Mike Pence battled Trump over holding Taliban talks at Camp David: report

According to a report from NBC, Vice President Mike Pence joined forces with national security adviser John Bolton to tell Donald Trump that his plan to meet with members of the Taliban at Camp David was a bad idea and would blow up on the president.

The report notes that Bolton was insistent the talks not happen and that Pence backed him up.

Both Pence and Bolton reportedly attempted to convince the president that holding the meetings during the week of 9/11 remembrances was a terrible idea — but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

According to the report, “The idea raised Sept. 1 during a Situation Room meeting with the president was vehemently opposed by national security adviser John Bolton, even as officials at the State Department argued it could move the parties closer to an agreement, officials said.”

“Bolton had an ally in Vice President Mike Pence, who also made the case against a meeting at Camp David, a location Trump suggested, officials said. Bolton and Pence were in Warsaw together around the time of the internal discussions,” MSNBC added.

Trump’s Twitter announcement that he had canceled the meeting seems to have validated their concerns with the president being battered by both Democrats and Republicans.

