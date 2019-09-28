Quantcast
Mimi Rocah expects Trump team will turn on each other: ‘I had trials like that as a prosecutor’

Published

6 mins ago

on

Former federal prosecutor Mimi Rocah on Friday laid out why she believes Donald Trump’s associates will begin to turn on each other during the impeachment inquiry into the White House.

Rocah served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and is a distinguished fellow in criminal justice at Pace Law.

“First of all, this is what is frankly pretty brilliant about subpoenaing [Mike] Pompeo first. You are starting to see people turn on each other,” she noted.

“I had trials like this as a prosecutor, multi-defendant trials,” she explained. “Where all of a sudden, when trial started, fingers started pointing at the other defendant, one another. I think that’s going to happen here.”

“Pompeo and Rudy Giuliani already — they can’t both be telling the truth and not implicate the other one. Their stories just don’t match up,” Rocah noted.

Watch:


