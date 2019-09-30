Mitch McConnell insists he won’t bend Senate rules to stop vote on Trump impeachment
Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell didn’t offer any assurances to President Donald Trump that he would try to block impeachment from reaching the U.S. Senate.
The Kentucky Republican appeared Monday morning on CNBC, where he admitted that Senate rules would require a trial if the House of Representatives voted to impeach the president.
“Well, under the Senate rules we are required to take it up,” McConnell said, “if the House goes down that path, and we will follow the Senate rules.”
McConnell, who has previously delighted in flouting rules and bending norms to thwart the Democrats, signaled that he was unpersuaded by arguments that the Constitution does not require a Senate trial if the House votes to impeach.
“It is a Senate rule related to impeachment that would take 67 votes to change,” he said. “I would have no choice but to take it up. How long you’re on it is a whole different matter, but I would have no choice but to take it up, based on a Senate rule on impeachment.”
Unleashed from Trump, Bolton says North Korea still wants nukes
John Bolton warned Monday that North Korea had not truly chosen to give up nuclear weapons in the hawk's first public appearance since he left as President Donald Trump's national security advisor.
At a think-tank conference on North Korea, Bolton said he could now "speak in unvarnished terms" about the "grave threat" posed by the regime of Kim Jong Un, who has courted Trump.
"It seems to be clear that the DPRK has not made a strategic decision to give up its nuclear weapons," Bolton said, referencing the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"In fact, I think the contrary is true. I think the strategic decision that Kim Jong Un is operating through is that he will do whatever he can to keep a deliverable nuclear weapons capability and to develop and enhance it further," Bolton said at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Meghan McCain unloads on Rudy Giuliani: The View hosts would be slurred as ‘hysterical maniacs’ if we acted like that
Meghan McCain angrily denounced the double standard in coverage of disagreements on "The View" and the scenery-chewing TV appearances of President Donald Trump's apologists.
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, along with White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) made the rounds over the weekend on news shows, where they berated TV hosts and barked out conspiracy theories around impeachment.
"I will say," McCain said, "if any of the women on this show behaved the way some of the men were behaving, we would be hysterical maniac crazy b*tches all over the internet, and these guys get away with behaving like that."
‘That’s arguably impeachable’: Fox News analyst says Trump ‘admitted to holding up’ Ukraine aid to smear Biden
Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano angered viewers on Monday by pointing out that President Donald Trump "admitted" to withholding aid to Ukraine until the country opened an investigation into Joe Biden and his son.
Napolitano made the remarks while appearing on America's Newsroom with host Bill Hemmer.
"I disagree with [Ken Starr] there is no basis for an allegation for impeachable behavior on the part of the president," the Fox News analyst explained. "The president has admitted to holding up nearly $400 million in aid until he got a political favor, his word favor from the president of the Ukraine. That's arguably impeachable."