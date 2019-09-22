Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Morrison in the USA sucking up to Trump’: Aussies furious to see prime minister campaigning for Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison appeared at a rally in Ohio Sunday, prompting Aussies to complain that it’s unacceptable for their leader to be campaigning for Trump.

Trump invited himself to a Houston, Texas rally with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he tried to campaign for the U.S. president with Indian-American voters. Sadly, however, nearly 80 percent of Indian-American voters cast their ballots for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He recently won the Australian election, some of you know. It was supposed to be close and he blew em away. Because he believes a lot of the same things I believe. That helps,” Trump told the Ohio audience.

While Trump got a standing ovation in Texas, when it came to Morrison, Aussies were furious. One even noted that, contrary to Trump’s belief, Morrison is not beloved in Australia.

“This is unacceptable,” another person tweeted.

You can see more below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republicans love the Constitution — until it applies to them: Conservative columnist

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 22, 2019

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot unleashed on President Donald Trump's latest scandal he's calling Ukraine-gate. But when it comes to Republicans, he called them outright complicit.

In his Sunday column, Boot noted that a mob boss doesn't have to overtly say “pay up, or we will destroy your store” to be guilty of extortion. In Trump's case, he tends to say things in a way that it is understood what he wants people to do, according to former "fixer" Michael Cohen.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Hate for Trump sets new record of Americans who can’t stand a president

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 22, 2019

By

A new poll shows a record number of Americans can't stand the president of the United States.

According to the most recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal public opinion poll, an astounding 69 percent of Americans don't like Trump personally.

During the early 2000s, President George W. Bush enjoyed the benefit of Americans finding him likable and wanting to "have a beer" with the sober leader. That measure of "likability" has been a kind of inspiration for political leaders searching for voters based not on issues but on personality.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s how the law governing whistleblowers applies to the Trump Ukraine complaint

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 22, 2019

By

This week it was revealed that President Donald Trump did something so concerning that an intelligence staffer felt the need to report the incident and file for whistleblower protections.

Trump asked Ukraine to look into scandals about former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter. For nearly a year, Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani was admittedly working to persuade officials in Ukraine to find "dirt" on the Bidens that they could use in the election. While the accusations against the younger Biden have been disproven, it's suspected, but not confirmed, that this was the incident detailed in the complaint.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Investigate and Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image