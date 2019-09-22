‘Morrison in the USA sucking up to Trump’: Aussies furious to see prime minister campaigning for Trump

President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison appeared at a rally in Ohio Sunday, prompting Aussies to complain that it’s unacceptable for their leader to be campaigning for Trump.

Trump invited himself to a Houston, Texas rally with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he tried to campaign for the U.S. president with Indian-American voters. Sadly, however, nearly 80 percent of Indian-American voters cast their ballots for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“He recently won the Australian election, some of you know. It was supposed to be close and he blew em away. Because he believes a lot of the same things I believe. That helps,” Trump told the Ohio audience.

While Trump got a standing ovation in Texas, when it came to Morrison, Aussies were furious. One even noted that, contrary to Trump’s belief, Morrison is not beloved in Australia.

“This is unacceptable,” another person tweeted.

Um the Australian Prime Minister is campaigning for Donald Trump? #Ohio we are an ally of USA not any particular political party, this is unacceptable — AltFluff (@alt_fluff) September 22, 2019

You can see more below:

This country and this government is going down a path from which there may be no return. Morrison in the USA sucking up to Trump and opening a plant for US jobs why was this not done in Australia? talks up Trump for 2020 eection Dutton spends $450K on wine/dine and that's okay — Robert Cummins (@Cummins7Robert) September 22, 2019

Can this whole trip possibly get any more nauseating? — Madame Kas 🤦‍♀️ We live to fight another day (@keskes60) September 22, 2019

Sure @ScottMorrisonMP, but when you goosestep into a war with a narcissistic, compulsive lying sociopath like #Trump then I think you need to consider what's in Australia's best interests. #auspol — CtlAltDel (@Ctl_Alt_Del) September 22, 2019

It is amazing that people like Trump and Morrison can be elected. They do not have much opposition. Mostly only difference of style between the dupoly factions in the UK AU US. Though UK Labour seems to be offering some differences on some issues. — Ken Anderson (@1Hendorable1) September 22, 2019

Scott Morrison is subjecting himself to complete ridicule from the Australian public by being associated with the criminal Trump. — pippybur57 (@pipybur1) September 22, 2019

BS. Morrison will definitely be drawn into a conflict with Iran if Trump asks him to commit Australian troops. #100YearsOfMateship — 💧Sue-Ellen Smith (@Sue0606) September 22, 2019