Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC contributor roughed up and arrested by DC police at the network’s climate forum: report

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC pundit Kurt Bardella was arrested on Thursday at the network’s Climate Forum at Georgetown University.

“Well-known political strategist and pundit Kurt Bardella was arrested … after getting into an altercation with a Georgetown University police officer who tried to bar him from entering a forum featuring 2020 presidential candidates,” The Daily Beast reported Thursday. “The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to The Daily Beast that the Republican operative-turned-Democratic pundit was arrested early Thursday morning after getting into a brief physical dispute with a campus police officer in a stairwell at Georgetown University.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bardella, a political strategist and contributor for USA Today and NBC News, was attempting to enter Georgetown’s presidential forum on climate change hosted by MSNBC and Our Daily Planet, an environmental news outlet founded by Bardella’s wife Miroslava Korenha,” The Beast reported.

Bardella told his side of the story on Twitter.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump promise involved Ukraine — and Rudy Guiliani is also implicated: Washington Post

Published

30 mins ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

More information about the whistleblower scandal was revealed Thursday evening in a new bombshell report in The Washington Post.

"A whistleblower complaint about President Trump made by an intelligence official centers on Ukraine, according to two people familiar with the matter, which has set off a struggle between Congress and the executive branch," the newspaper reported. "The complaint involved communications with a foreign leader and a “promise” that Trump made, which was so alarming that a U.S. intelligence official who had worked at the White House went to the inspector general of the intelligence community, two former U.S. officials said."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

North America lost 3 billion birds since 1970: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

The number of birds in the United States and Canada has fallen by an astonishing 29 percent, or almost three billion, since 1970, scientists reported Thursday, saying their findings signaled a widespread ecological crisis.

Grassland birds are the most affected, because of the disappearance of meadows and prairies and the extension of farmland, as well as the growing use of pesticides that kill insects that affects the entire food chain.

But forest birds and species that occur in a wider variety of habitats -- known as habitat generalists -- are also part of the downward trend.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ben Carson ranted about ‘big, hairy men’ invading women’s shelters in meeting with staff: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump's Secretary of Housing and Urban Development unleashed an anti-transgender rant to staffers, complaining that "big, hairy men" are trying to infiltrate women's shelters in America.

The remarks come after Carson suggested that society no longer understands the difference between women and men while visiting HUD's office in San Francisco, California.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image