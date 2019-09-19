MSNBC contributor roughed up and arrested by DC police at the network’s climate forum: report

MSNBC pundit Kurt Bardella was arrested on Thursday at the network’s Climate Forum at Georgetown University.

“Well-known political strategist and pundit Kurt Bardella was arrested … after getting into an altercation with a Georgetown University police officer who tried to bar him from entering a forum featuring 2020 presidential candidates,” The Daily Beast reported Thursday. “The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to The Daily Beast that the Republican operative-turned-Democratic pundit was arrested early Thursday morning after getting into a brief physical dispute with a campus police officer in a stairwell at Georgetown University.”

“Bardella, a political strategist and contributor for USA Today and NBC News, was attempting to enter Georgetown’s presidential forum on climate change hosted by MSNBC and Our Daily Planet, an environmental news outlet founded by Bardella’s wife Miroslava Korenha,” The Beast reported.

Bardella told his side of the story on Twitter.

This morning, as I was helping with the set up for #ClimateForum2020, a Georgetown campus officer stopped me as I was coming back into the venue. I explained I was with the event and that there were people at the top of the stairwell who could vouch for my presence there. pic.twitter.com/Npb68om7r3 — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) September 19, 2019

He grabbed my arm (I’m on a flight of stairs). I pulled away and asked him, “why are you grabbing me? Just follow me and around the corner is the entire crew. Once there, he grabs my arm again. I pull away. He yells that I’ve “assaulted him” and then three officers tackle me. — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) September 19, 2019

They start yelling “stop resisting!” I’m not resisting, I’m not doing anything. Im tackled on the ground by three men much larger than me. I repeat “I am not resisting, what do you want me to do?” They tell me to move my arms in a position that is not physically possible. — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) September 19, 2019

Eventually – I am handcuffed and arrested and eventually taken to the local station. After an hour of processing I am released and return to the campus around 11 am to help with the event. Apparently – the officer claims I “slapped” his arm. That is a lie. — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) September 19, 2019