MSNBC guest appalled by Trump’s new Ukraine scandal: ‘As grave a moment as we have experienced’

An anonymous intelligence official submitted a complaint to their agency’s inspector general about President Donald Trump’s conduct with a foreign leader.

Little is known at this point, but sources told the New York Times that it’s most likely related to Ukraine. Earlier in the year, the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani traveled to Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

The president shot back on Twitter, railing against the intelligence community.

The Radical Left Democrats and their Fake News Media partners, headed up again by Little Adam Schiff, and batting Zero for 21 against me, are at it again! They think I may have had a “dicey” conversation with a certain foreign leader based on a “highly partisan” whistleblowers.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2019

….statement. Strange that with so many other people hearing or knowing of the perfectly fine and respectful conversation, that they would not have also come forward. Do you know the reason why they did not? Because there was nothing said wrong, it was pitch perfect! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2019

On MSNBC Friday, columnist Ruth Marcus weighed in on the gravity of the situation.

“This feels to me, and we’ve had a lot of scary moments during the Trump presidency, but as grave a moment, as grave a constitutional moment as we have experienced during this presidency, both in terms of the potential for conduct by the president that would be extraordinarily damaging to his own presidency and the interests of the United States, and in terms of the potential showdown between the — or not showdown, between the Congress and the President,” Marcus said.

“And for the president to prevent the information from this whistleblower from going forward and for Congress, and I include the Republican majority Senate, to accede to that, I think under these really dangerous and, you know, questionable circumstances, would be a terrible dereliction of duty.”

Watch: