MSNBC guest appalled by Trump’s new Ukraine scandal: ‘As grave a moment as we have experienced’
An anonymous intelligence official submitted a complaint to their agency’s inspector general about President Donald Trump’s conduct with a foreign leader.
Little is known at this point, but sources told the New York Times that it’s most likely related to Ukraine. Earlier in the year, the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani traveled to Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden’s son Hunter.
The president shot back on Twitter, railing against the intelligence community.
The Radical Left Democrats and their Fake News Media partners, headed up again by Little Adam Schiff, and batting Zero for 21 against me, are at it again! They think I may have had a “dicey” conversation with a certain foreign leader based on a “highly partisan” whistleblowers..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2019
….statement. Strange that with so many other people hearing or knowing of the perfectly fine and respectful conversation, that they would not have also come forward. Do you know the reason why they did not? Because there was nothing said wrong, it was pitch perfect!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2019
On MSNBC Friday, columnist Ruth Marcus weighed in on the gravity of the situation.
“This feels to me, and we’ve had a lot of scary moments during the Trump presidency, but as grave a moment, as grave a constitutional moment as we have experienced during this presidency, both in terms of the potential for conduct by the president that would be extraordinarily damaging to his own presidency and the interests of the United States, and in terms of the potential showdown between the — or not showdown, between the Congress and the President,” Marcus said.
“And for the president to prevent the information from this whistleblower from going forward and for Congress, and I include the Republican majority Senate, to accede to that, I think under these really dangerous and, you know, questionable circumstances, would be a terrible dereliction of duty.”
Watch:
Breaking Banner
Trump boasts about ordering Iran strike while reporters watch: ‘You’d have a nice, big story to report’
During an appearance with the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the Oval Office, Donald Trump boasted to reporters he could wipe out Iran that very moment-- and that would give them something to write about.
The president referred to the fact that he has previously been accused of wanting to plunge the country into war before praising himself for his self-restraint.
That led to an extended riff by the president on the damage he could inflict on Iran.
"The easiest thing I could do would be, 'Go ahead, fellas, go do it,'" Trump said of the Pentagon. "And that would be a very bad day for Iran. That's the easiest thing I could do, it's so easy. And for all of those that say, 'Oh, they should do it, it shows weakness,' actually, in my opinion, it shows strength."
‘I defeated the Caliphate’: Trump threatens to release ISIS captives at European borders
US President Donald Trump threatened on Friday to release Islamic State prisoners at European borders if France, Germany and other countries don't take back their captured nationals.
"I defeated the Caliphate," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
"And now we have thousands of prisoners of war, ISIS fighters," Trump said using one of the acronyms for the Islamic extremist group.
"We're asking the countries from which they came, from Europe, we're asking them to take back these prisoners of war," Trump said. "And they can try them, do what they want.
Trump announces toughest sanctions ‘ever’ on Iran
President Donald Trump on Friday announced new sanctions on Iran's central bank, calling the measures the toughest ever imposed on another country by the United States.
"We have just sanctioned the Iranian national bank," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
"These are the highest sanctions ever imposed on a country," he said.
The Trump administration has vowed a response after US officials blamed Iran for weekend blasts on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure, which caused a sharp hike in global crude prices.
The United States already maintains sweeping sanctions on Iran including on its central bank, with anyone who deals with it subject to prosecution.