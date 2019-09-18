MSNBC host nails Trump for hypocritical tweets attacking Saudi Arabia before he decided he loves them
MSNBC host Chuck Todd cited President Donald Trump’s past comments that bending to the will of the Saudis was
“Saudi Arabia should fight their own wars, which they won’t, or pay us an absolute fortune to protect them and their great wealth-$trillon,” Trump tweeted in Aug. 2014.
Washington Free Beacon editor in chief Matthew Continetti thinks that Trump doesn’t understand how the Iran nuclear treaty impacted the rest of the Middle East region.
Saudi Arabia should fight their own wars, which they won't, or pay us an absolute fortune to protect them and their great wealth-$ trillion!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2014
It’s one of many accusations Trump made about Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia was "vehemently" against the Iran nuclear deal. Then today they embraced it. What happened? What did we give them to endorse?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2015
Have you been watching how Saudi Arabia has been taunting our VERY dumb political leaders to protect them from ISIS. Why aren't they paying?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2014
Tell Saudi Arabia and others that we want (demand!) free oil for the next ten years or we will not protect their private Boeing 747s.Pay up!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2014
Don't believe the media stories. OPEC and the Saudis have not been doing us any favors recently with oil outputs. Oil should be $30/barrel.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2012
I just want to know how much is Saudi Arabia and others who we are helping willing to pay for our saving from total extinction. Pay up now!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2014
“I think there’s a separation in Trump’s mind between the nuclear deal and then Iran’s maligned behavior in the region which I think Trump is willing to accept more of because fundamentally he doesn’t think that’s our problem,” said Continetti. “So, he can bash the nuclear issue all the time, he doesn’t want Iran to be a nuclear power, but when it comes to this gray zone conflict between Iran, the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States, and Yemen, and the UAE, Trump is not interested.”
Bloomberg News reporter Sahil Kapur explained that the biggest piece of the fire in Saudi Arabia was that it will increase gas prices for Trump’s voters. After the GOP passed a tax bill that ultimately gave more to the wealthy instead of Trump’s supporters. Todd noted that the one thing that would increase gas prices more is an attack on Iran.
According to the Washington Post, a huge block of hotel rooms was purchased by the Saudis at Trump hotels after he was elected. They reportedly stayed somewhere else, but did purchase the hotel room block.
Watch Todd’s comments below:
Former federal prosecutor: Lewandowski ‘may have perjured himself’ during House Judiciary hearing
When President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, he was openly hostile to the Democrats who questioned him about former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation — not to mention evasive. And on Tuesday night, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell discussed Lewandowski’s testimony with legal analyst Mimi Rocah as well as with Rep. Eric Swalwell (one of the House Democrats who had questioned him). Rocah, a former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, was highly critical of Lewandowski and even went so far as to say that the Republican operative “may have perjured himself” during his testimony.
Breaking Banner
BUSTED: Tea Party leader stole $10 million from gullible right-wing donors
According to Politico, Kelley Rogers, a Maryland-based GOP consultant, pleaded guilty to wire fraud this week.
Rogers, who ran multiple right-wing action committees including Conservative Majority Fund and Tea Party Majority, took in $10 million from mostly small donors since 2012, but only disbursed $48,400 to politicians.
The rest of the money, according to prosecutors, was used to pay himself and his friends, as well as settle legal fees from a state lawsuit investigating his political activity — all the while sending emails to donors bragging about how much he was doing to fight President Barack Obama and illegal immigration.
Breaking Banner
Pentagon washes hands of Turnberry incident — refers all questions to the White House
Politico reporter Natasha Bertrand uncovered the way President Donald Trump is profiting off of military stop-overs at his Trump Turnberry golf resort. However, now it seems the Pentagon isn't interested in answering questions.
"House Oversight requested that the Pentagon turn over communications/emails relating to Turnberry. But the Pentagon referred that request to the White House," she tweeted Wednesday.
https://twitter.com/NatashaBertrand/status/1174395749188231168
Typically the Congress is in charge of Pentagon budgets and the Pentagon has information on their spending. In this case, however, the military is refusing to answer questions, telling Trump to talk to the press instead.