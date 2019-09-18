MSNBC host nails Trump for hypocritical tweets attacking Saudi Arabia before he decided he loves them

MSNBC host Chuck Todd cited President Donald Trump’s past comments that bending to the will of the Saudis was

“Saudi Arabia should fight their own wars, which they won’t, or pay us an absolute fortune to protect them and their great wealth-$trillon,” Trump tweeted in Aug. 2014.

Washington Free Beacon editor in chief Matthew Continetti thinks that Trump doesn’t understand how the Iran nuclear treaty impacted the rest of the Middle East region.

Saudi Arabia should fight their own wars, which they won't, or pay us an absolute fortune to protect them and their great wealth-$ trillion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2014

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s one of many accusations Trump made about Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia was "vehemently" against the Iran nuclear deal. Then today they embraced it. What happened? What did we give them to endorse? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2015

Have you been watching how Saudi Arabia has been taunting our VERY dumb political leaders to protect them from ISIS. Why aren't they paying? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2014

Tell Saudi Arabia and others that we want (demand!) free oil for the next ten years or we will not protect their private Boeing 747s.Pay up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2014

Don't believe the media stories. OPEC and the Saudis have not been doing us any favors recently with oil outputs. Oil should be $30/barrel. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2012

I just want to know how much is Saudi Arabia and others who we are helping willing to pay for our saving from total extinction. Pay up now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2014

“I think there’s a separation in Trump’s mind between the nuclear deal and then Iran’s maligned behavior in the region which I think Trump is willing to accept more of because fundamentally he doesn’t think that’s our problem,” said Continetti. “So, he can bash the nuclear issue all the time, he doesn’t want Iran to be a nuclear power, but when it comes to this gray zone conflict between Iran, the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States, and Yemen, and the UAE, Trump is not interested.”

Bloomberg News reporter Sahil Kapur explained that the biggest piece of the fire in Saudi Arabia was that it will increase gas prices for Trump’s voters. After the GOP passed a tax bill that ultimately gave more to the wealthy instead of Trump’s supporters. Todd noted that the one thing that would increase gas prices more is an attack on Iran.

According to the Washington Post, a huge block of hotel rooms was purchased by the Saudis at Trump hotels after he was elected. They reportedly stayed somewhere else, but did purchase the hotel room block.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Todd’s comments below: