MSNBC’s Joy Reid drops mic on GOP for siding with the NRA over Americans: ‘Choose guns or our kids’
In an editorial commentary closing Sunday morning’s “AM Joy,” MSNBC host Joy Reid laid it on the line for Donald Trump and fellow Republicans when it comes to guns, saying it is time to choose between the NRA or, at the very least, children who could be the victims of gun violence.
Addressing the latest mass shooting Texas — which has claimed seven lives so far — Reid made mention of America’s epidemic of assault weapon-related violence as well as a history of how laws have shifted and been undercut bt Republicans in the thrall of the NRA.
Which brought her to the massive uptick of shooters using assault rifles that Republicans have no intention of banning.
“America is a nation that is full of guns,” she explained. “And where one political party is beholden and obedient to the gun dealers. But we do not have to be. At some point we have to decide, which we love more: the guns or our lives. The guns or our freedom to be in public or in school or at church or at a synagogue or at a mosque without feeling constantly terrified.”
“The guns or our kids? ” she asked. “We don’t have to keep living like this.”
Watch below:
Activism
MSNBC’s Joy Reid drops mic on GOP for siding with the NRA over Americans: ‘Choose guns or our kids’
In an editorial commentary closing Sunday morning's "AM Joy," MSNBC host Joy Reid laid it on the line for Donald Trump and fellow Republicans when it comes to guns, saying it is time to choose between the NRA or, at the very least, children who could be the victims of gun violence.
Addressing the latest mass shooting Texas -- which has claimed seven lives so far -- Reid made mention of America's epidemic of assault weapon-related violence as well as a history of how laws have shifted and been undercut bt Republicans in the thrall of the NRA.
Which brought her to the massive uptick of shooters using assault rifles that Republicans have no intention of banning.
Activism
‘I can’t breathe’: Officers caught on video applying chokehold to black man while they Taser him
Police in DeKalb County, Illinois were caught on camera using a Taser to shock a black man before putting him in what appeared to be a choke hold.
Video captured by Alyssa Retuerto shows her boyfriend, 25-year-old Elonte Y. McDowell, being pinned to the ground by DeKalb police officers.
“I can’t breathe,” McDowell can be heard saying as the video reveals an officer has his arm around the man's neck.
“Oh my God, what the f*ck are you doing that for?” Retuerto shouts as an officer deploys his Taser on McDowell. “He’s in a f*cking chokehold and you just tased him? For what? For what?”
Activism
Steve King jokes about forced sterilization and Muslim concentration camps: ‘Everyone should eat pork’
Rep. Steve King (R-IA) may have hit a new low on Tuesday when he joked that Muslims in Chinese concentration camps should be forced to eat pork.
According to Paige Godden of Iowa Starting Line, King made the remarks while speaking at a town hall event.
Congressman Steve King tries to make a joke about China's alleged treatment of Muslims. He said the Chinese are sterilizing Muslim women and making them eat pork."That's the only part of that I agree with," King said. "Everyone should eat pork." pic.twitter.com/oyEsiq9GBh