MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts Trump’s scams to save his failing hotels: ‘Taxpayers are lining this billionaire’s pockets’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough roasted President Donald Trump for lining his pockets with taxpayer money to keep his struggling real estate ventures afloat.

This month has seen Vice President Mike Pence stay at Trump’s golf course in Ireland, more than 150 miles away from his official business in Dublin, and the U.S. Air Force has opened an investigation of flight crews staying overnight at the president’s Scotland resort, and the president plans to host next year’s G7 summit at his struggling Doral, Florida, golf course.

“The swamp levels just keep rising,” Sscarborough said.

The “Morning Joe” host said Trump’s entire presidency seemed to be based on grift.

“What we’ve seen over the past few weeks, his resort in Ireland or his resort in Scotland, whether it’s the Trump Hotel, whether it’s Doral, again, all of these things losing money or most of them losing money,” Scarborough said, “and you can add it up, and also, again, look at the foreign policy.”

“It goes back to how you can explain everything in his foreign policy or just about everything as it pertains to money,” he added, “whether it’s Russia and his son saying that before in the White House they got most of their money from Russian investors. Or, my gosh, Saudi Arabia. Why does he have such a close relationship with Saudi Arabia when the rest of the world has turned away from Saudi Arabia?”

Scarborough said the answer was clear.

“Not only did they put on that outrageous display for them when he visited Saudi Arabia, but also Donald Trump bragged, he bragged in the 2016 campaign, that the Saudis had given him hundreds of millions of dollars,” he said. “So it all comes back to money.”

The recent cases showed government officials were funneling taxpayer money into Trump properties, Scarborough said.

“In these cases, it’s causing the taxpayers, it’s causing hard-working Americans who were struggling to make ends meet every month,” Scarborough said, “they’re the ones who are paying this billionaire, lining this billionaire’s pockets with more tax dollars, whether it’s from the United States Air Force or whether it’s from Mike Pence’s entourage or whenever it’s from.”

“Americans are struggling and Donald Trump’s just using his position and power to get richer in a way that violates the Constitution,” he added.