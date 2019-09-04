MSNBC’s Morning Joe righteously demolishes ‘Moscow Mitch’ over Putin and AR-15 massacres: ‘That’s his legacy’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough is credited with coining “Moscow Mitch,” and he explained why the Senate majority leader won’t be able to escape the nickname he so clearly hates.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) complained Tuesday the sobriquet was “over the top” and “modern-day McCarthyism,” but the “Morning Joe” host told the GOP leader to get used to it — because it would end up being his legacy.
“You look at this guy’s legacy, and it’s going to be two things, I think right now,” Scarborough said. “He’s going to have a legacy of basically doing the work of Vladimir Putin, an ex-KGB agent, and Mitch McConnell has been told by the CIA, director of national intelligence, the United States military, he has been told by everybody that Russia is trying to interfere and disrupt our democratic process, that we are under attack, so Mitch McConnell is killing Republican bills like Marco Rubio’s, and Democratic bills that would protect the homeland from this attack from Russia.”
“‘Moscow Mitch’ is doing nothing about it, but he’s killing every bill, including Marco Rubio’s bill that simply says if we catch somebody interfering with American democracy, we will put sanctions on them,” Scarborough said. “‘Moscow Mitch’ killed that bill, too. ‘Moscow Mitch’ has killed every single bill that the intel community has said will protect America, so that’s his legacy, not protecting us from enemies foreign.”
McConnell’s unwillingness to protect Americans from the rising specter of gun violence would be the twin to his unwillingness to protect American democracy from foreign interference, Scarborough said.
“What about his legacy protecting us from domestic enemies,” Scarborough said, “people that would shoot children, first graders, the Friday before they go home for Christmas holiday with AR-15s, or people that would shoot wildly from their car in Odessa, Texas, and shoot 17-month-old babies in the back seat of their cars or would shoot up people going to worship Jesus in Texas churches that do nothing about it, or shoot up people going to Walmart for back-to-school shopping?”
“But Mitch McConnell, just like ‘Moscow Mitch,’ won’t do anything in protecting us from foreign enemies, he has been the one person that has killed every one of these bills to protect us from our domestic enemies, that are gunning down our children every day,” Scarborough continued.
“What’s his end game?” he added. “What’s his legacy? Where does it end? Who supports ‘Moscow Mitch’?”
2020 Election
Trump has been fooled by Fox News into thinking his Twitter rage spasms will help him get re-elected
President Donald Trump has been fooled by right-wing media into believing that his outrageous provocations and nasty nicknames would lure Americans into an echo chamber where his voice drowned out his opponents, and amplified his lies and distortions.
But instead, his constant attacks from Twitter and shouting over the whirring blades of Marine One have repelled millions of potential voters, rather than draw them into his web of propaganda, according to Columbia University professor Todd Gitlin in a column for USA Today.
2020 Election
Elizabeth Warren’s climate plan would reverse Trump tax cuts for rich to help fund transition to 100% renewable energy
"Nothing less than a national mobilization will be required to defeat climate change. It will require every single one of us, and it’s time to roll up our sleeves and get to work—there is no time to waste."
Declaring the climate emergency an "existential crisis" that requires bold and immediate action, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Tuesday night unveiled a proposal that calls for repealing President Donald Trump's tax cuts for the rich and corporations to help fund a transition to 100 percent renewable energy by 2035.
Hong Kong’s Carrie Lam ‘to announce withdrawal’ of the controversial extradition bill that triggered protests
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will announce on Wednesday the formal withdrawal of an extradition bill that triggered months of unrest and has thrown the Chinese-controlled city into its worst crisis in decades, Cable TV and other media said.
The protests in the former British colony began in June over the bill, which would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, but have since evolved into a push for greater democracy.
It was not immediately clear if the announcement, which the South China Morning Post newspaper said was due later on Wednesday, would help end the unrest.