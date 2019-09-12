MSNBC’s Morning Joe torches GOP and Democrats alike in epic rant: ‘This is such a disaster!’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough roasted Republicans and Democrats alike for failing to hammer away at President Donald Trump’s obvious failures and capitulations.
The “Morning Joe” host said the president had made the U.S. and its allies less safe by shredding agreements and cozying up to dictators, and he doesn’t understand why Democrats haven’t made that more of an issue in the 2020 campaign.
“Let’s play the game again, if Barack Obama embraced the Taliban, wanted to bring the Taliban to Camp David without any hope of a deal?” Scarborough said. “What would they do if Donald Trump — or if Barack Obama continued to play patsy with Vladimir Putin and Obama’s own intel community was saying he is a threat to American democracy?”
“You can say the same about North Korea,” he continued. “What if Barack Obama fired his national security adviser because the tyrant that runs North Korea, that continues to fire missiles every week, didn’t like his national security adviser? I mean, and now we’re hearing that Donald Trump is actually mulling giving Iran a $15 billion bailout, a bailout that actually he’s flirting with this $15 billion bailout despite the fact that he is the reason why there would have to be that bailout, because he pulled America out of the nuclear deal.”
Scarborough has been calling out Republicans for failing to stand up to Trump, but he said Democrats share some of the blame.
“I mean, this is such a disaster and it’s laid bare in front of every Republican, every conservative, every Trump supporter to see,” he said, “and I just wonder … why Democrats are so weak. Why are the Democrats so weak that they cannot politically pound a guy who’s made friends with the Russians, the North Koreans, the Taliban and now the Iranians?”
‘Morally bankrupt and a black mark on America’: Trump condemned for refusing to grant protected status to Bahamian hurricane victims
"Let's be clear: This decision is racist and cruel. We should grant Temporary Protected Status to Bahamians fleeing Hurricane Dorian," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate
Reports late Wednesday that the Trump administration will not offer Temporary Protected Status to Bahamians displaced by Hurricane Dorian drew outrage from lawmakers and rights advocates, who condemned the decision as an inhumane denial of secure refuge to victims of one of the most powerful and devastating storms in recorded history.
Is Trump aiming for talks with Iran after chucking John Bolton to the curb?
Bolton became Trump’s fourth national security adviser in April 2018, replacing Gen. H.R. McMaster, who had been appointed earlier in the administration to replace former Gen. Michael Flynn, who was forced out in scandal after just a few weeks. Keith Kellogg served as acting adviser between Flynn and McMaster, and is probably grateful no one remembers him.
UK’s Boris Johnson under fire over no-deal Brexit assessment
The British government faced a backlash on Thursday after it was forced to publish documents warning that a no-deal Brexit could lead to civil unrest and shortages of food and medicines.
The "Operation Yellowhammer" papers, which the government released late on Wednesday, revealed that preparedness for leaving the EU without an agreement remained "at a low level".
The documents -- disclosed after MPs voted Monday for their release -- warned of "a rise in public disorder and community tensions" in such a scenario, as well as logjams at Channel ports threatening to impact supplies.