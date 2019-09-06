MSNBC’s Morning Joe trashes Trump for betraying his GOP allies: ‘He doesn’t give a damn’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said President Donald Trump was undermining national security and betraying some of his closest Republican allies by raiding the military budget to pay for his long-promised border wall.

The “Morning Joe” host blamed White House adviser Stephen Miller for turning down partial funding for the wall in early 2018, because the deal didn’t restrict legal immigration, and now Trump was “looting” the military budget in states represented by GOP senators.

“Think about this — Mitch McConnell talked about getting that money for those bases to quote, ‘keep America safe,'” Scarborough said. “Donald Trump has raided that money now, and he’s diverting it to a vanity project that John Kelly, that Lindsey Graham, that John Cornyn, that so many Republicans said will not help, will not help keep the border secure.”

Scarborough said the president had betrayed some of his top GOP allies in the Senate.

“Was it $80 million he stole from North Carolina, Thom Tillis’ state?” Scarborough said. “He’s talking about Alabama? Donald Trump doesn’t give a damn about North Carolina, and apparently Thom Tillis can’t do anything to stop that.”

“Martha McSally didn’t have what it took to protect Arizona from being looted,” he continued. “You look at the rest of the people on the list, Lindsey Graham. All the golfing in the world couldn’t stop the president from looting $11 million from the good people of South Carolina, $8 million from Cory Gardner in Colorado.”

“I mean, if they’re golfing with President Trump around the clock, and he steals money for a project that was already funded to the tune of $21 billion in a bill that Stephen Miller nixed,” Scarborough added. “Donald Trump’s problem shouldn’t be with Democrats, it should be with Stephen Miller. They would have already had the wall built by now if it weren’t for Stephen Miller.”