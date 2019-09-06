MSNBC’s Morning Joe trashes Trump for betraying his GOP allies: ‘He doesn’t give a damn’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said President Donald Trump was undermining national security and betraying some of his closest Republican allies by raiding the military budget to pay for his long-promised border wall.
The “Morning Joe” host blamed White House adviser Stephen Miller for turning down partial funding for the wall in early 2018, because the deal didn’t restrict legal immigration, and now Trump was “looting” the military budget in states represented by GOP senators.
“Think about this — Mitch McConnell talked about getting that money for those bases to quote, ‘keep America safe,'” Scarborough said. “Donald Trump has raided that money now, and he’s diverting it to a vanity project that John Kelly, that Lindsey Graham, that John Cornyn, that so many Republicans said will not help, will not help keep the border secure.”
Scarborough said the president had betrayed some of his top GOP allies in the Senate.
“Was it $80 million he stole from North Carolina, Thom Tillis’ state?” Scarborough said. “He’s talking about Alabama? Donald Trump doesn’t give a damn about North Carolina, and apparently Thom Tillis can’t do anything to stop that.”
“Martha McSally didn’t have what it took to protect Arizona from being looted,” he continued. “You look at the rest of the people on the list, Lindsey Graham. All the golfing in the world couldn’t stop the president from looting $11 million from the good people of South Carolina, $8 million from Cory Gardner in Colorado.”
“I mean, if they’re golfing with President Trump around the clock, and he steals money for a project that was already funded to the tune of $21 billion in a bill that Stephen Miller nixed,” Scarborough added. “Donald Trump’s problem shouldn’t be with Democrats, it should be with Stephen Miller. They would have already had the wall built by now if it weren’t for Stephen Miller.”
Hurricane forecasts are about to get a whole lot worse
If you've been transfixed by the minute-by-minute tracking of Hurricane Dorian, thank a weather satellite. Data from weather satellites, weather stations and radar makes it possible for forecasters to use computer simulations to predict a hurricane’s path — and those predictions, though imperfect, help save lives. Yet, reports Salon, as forecasting technology continues to improve, it faces a big threat that could impede humanity's ability to predict the path and intensity of category 5 hurricanes like Dorian: specifically, the onset of 5G cellular technology, the blazing-fast fifth-generation wireless cellular network that is currently being rolled out.
‘Lackey in chief’ Mike Pence burned to the ground for selling his soul to gain Trump’s approval
In a scorching column for "The Week," author Neil J. Young called out Vice President Mike Pence for throwing away what little credibility he had left with his recent decision to stay at a Trump resort in Doonbeg, Ireland while on a diplomatic mission, thereby lining the president's pockets.
According to the columnist, Trump could not have found a more compliant "lackey" then the former Indiana House rep who also provided him with cover by soothing concerns of evangelical Christians.
Noting that Pence's Great America Committee PAC has also spent a reported quarter of a million dollars in Trump properties since 2017, Young said that Pence sees no problem contributing to the president's use of office to enrich himself.
‘Ignorance and nonsense’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe torches ‘unstable’ Trump for Dorian debacle
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough bashed President Donald Trump for needlessly panicking Alabama, and then lying about incorrectly placing the state in the path of Hurricane Dorian.
The "Morning Joe" host said he was going crazy watching the president's continued insistence that forecasters believed the storm would hit the southern state, although those predictions were revised as the hurricane developed -- and Dorian did not, in fact, reach Alabama.
"So much of this is just farce, and I have gotten to the point -- I pull my hair out at the ignorance and the nonsense," Scarborough said. "But in a case like this, he panicked people in Alabama, now he's lying about it, and he's doing that instead of doing what every president I ever dealt with during these storms -- whether it was Bill Clinton or George W. Bush, or governors like Lawton Chiles or Jeb Bush -- I mean, when those storms are about to hit shore, all of their attention and focus was on protecting the people that were in the path of the storm."