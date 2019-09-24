MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle is tired of hearing about Trump crossing red lines: ‘What are the consequences?’

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle challenged her guests to explain why the latest impeachment threat against President Donald Trump should be taken any more seriously.

More and more Democrats are backing impeachment as details leak out about Trump’s phone call to the Ukrainian president, offering U.S. aid in exchange for campaign dirt against Joe Biden, but MSNBC panelists agreed the president had faced down serious challenges before.

“The president has had several vulnerable moments,” said Philippe Reines, a State Department deputy under Hillary Clinton. “One was firing Jim Comey, another was a revelation Don Jr. had his meeting in Trump Tower, Charlottesville, Helsinki and now this.”

“What is what is interesting about those moments is his typical defenders,” he continued, “whether it’s Lindsey Graham or Jim Jordan, they have to be quiet for a period of days because, one, they don’t know, and two, they are uncomfortable. What’s particularly problematic is … right now people assume the worst, but the problem here is that everyone is looking for a quid pro quo, and maybe it’s there and maybe the transcript says it.”

“It is unlikely that the transcript will be so flat out, but that doesn’t matter,” Reines added. “The moment that Donald Trump said to a foreign leader help me get dirt on Joe Biden, the minute those two words, Joe Biden, came out, he crossed such a serious red line that that’s what needs to be focused on, and that’s what the House Democrats are focusing on.”

Ruhle said she’ll believe it when she sees it.

“What does crossing a serious red line actually mean?” she said. “What are the consequences? Because we’ve been talking about crossing red lines for the last two and a half years. You know what the White House does? They smile and wink back at us.”