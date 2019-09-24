MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle is tired of hearing about Trump crossing red lines: ‘What are the consequences?’
MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle challenged her guests to explain why the latest impeachment threat against President Donald Trump should be taken any more seriously.
More and more Democrats are backing impeachment as details leak out about Trump’s phone call to the Ukrainian president, offering U.S. aid in exchange for campaign dirt against Joe Biden, but MSNBC panelists agreed the president had faced down serious challenges before.
“The president has had several vulnerable moments,” said Philippe Reines, a State Department deputy under Hillary Clinton. “One was firing Jim Comey, another was a revelation Don Jr. had his meeting in Trump Tower, Charlottesville, Helsinki and now this.”
“What is what is interesting about those moments is his typical defenders,” he continued, “whether it’s Lindsey Graham or Jim Jordan, they have to be quiet for a period of days because, one, they don’t know, and two, they are uncomfortable. What’s particularly problematic is … right now people assume the worst, but the problem here is that everyone is looking for a quid pro quo, and maybe it’s there and maybe the transcript says it.”
“It is unlikely that the transcript will be so flat out, but that doesn’t matter,” Reines added. “The moment that Donald Trump said to a foreign leader help me get dirt on Joe Biden, the minute those two words, Joe Biden, came out, he crossed such a serious red line that that’s what needs to be focused on, and that’s what the House Democrats are focusing on.”
Ruhle said she’ll believe it when she sees it.
“What does crossing a serious red line actually mean?” she said. “What are the consequences? Because we’ve been talking about crossing red lines for the last two and a half years. You know what the White House does? They smile and wink back at us.”
Trump explodes with lies after being asked about impeachment — and immediately lies again about leading in 2020 polls
President Donald Trump on Tuesday reacted with fury after being asked how he felt about growing calls in the House of Representatives for his impeachment.
"It's ridiculous, it's a witch hunt!" the president exclaimed while standing outside the United Nations building in New York.
The president then went on to falsely claim that he's leading all Democratic presidential rivals in the polls, even though all recent polls show him losing to top Democratic contenders.
"I'm leading with polls, they have no idea how they stop me, the only way they can try is through impeachment!" he shouted.
Breaking Banner
Is the UN trolling Trump by scheduling him to speak in the middle of ‘Dictator Day’?
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump is scheduled to give his speech before the United Nations General Assembly.
But as Politico noted, the logistics of the lineup conspicuously put Trump in the middle of a long list of brutal dictators who are also scheduled to speak.
Before Trump on the schedule is Jair Bolsonaro, the recently elected president of Brazil who is linked to paramilitary gangs and has claimed that the only problem with his country's former military dictatorship was that it maybe should have killed even more dissidents.
CNN
Pence biographer reveals vice president’s obsession with wealth: ‘Need and awe of money’
Tom LoBianco, who has written a biography of Vice President Mike Pence called "Piety and Power," appeared on CNN Tuesday to discuss what's really motivating the man who is second in line to the presidency.
During an interview, CNN's John Berman said that he was really struck by how LoBianco's book describes Pence and his wife Karen as being in "need of and awe of money."
LoBianco then illustrated this point with an anecdote about Pence using the Trump inauguration committee's funds to pay for his living expenses after the 2016 presidential election.
"Karen Pence says, immediately after the election, tells Mike, she says, 'What are we going to do? We're out of money. We need money," LoBianco explains. "He kind of pulls her, grabs her, walks her out of the room, and a few weeks later their chief political aide goes to the inaugural aide and says, 'Hey, we need some money for the Pences."