Multiple US officials said Ukrainians had to agree to ‘play ball’ with Giuliani to get Trump phone call: Whistleblower

Published

2 hours ago

on

Among the many stunning details in the intelligence community whistleblower report against President Donald Trump are revelations that multiple American officials said that the Ukrainian government felt strong-armed into working with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani if they wanted a phone call with the president.

On page 7 of the report, the whistleblower writes that “multiple U.S. officials told me that Ukrainian leadership was led to believe that a meeting or phone call between the President and Zelensky would depend on whether Zelensky showed willingless to ‘play ball’ on the issues that had been publicly aired by Giuliani.”

By this point, Giuliani had been publicly and privately lobbying the Ukrainian government to launch investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, who is one of Trump’s potential rivals in the 2020 election.

During his now-infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump repeatedly pressed the Ukrainian leader to launch an investigation into Biden.


Fox News reported Biden leading Trump by 10 points in poll — the same day of the Ukraine call

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's phone call with Ukraine's president came the same day Fox News reported Joe Biden ahead by 10 points in a head-to-head matchup.

The president complained bitterly about the report the next morning on Twitter, but the conservative network reported the results of its own poll on July 25 -- which has been revealed as the day Trump alarmed his national security staff by asking Ukraine to investigate Biden for alleged corruption.

"@FoxNews is at it again," Trump griped on July 26. "So different from what they used to be during the 2016 Primaries, & before - Proud Warriors! Now new Fox Polls, which have always been terrible to me (they had me losing BIG to Crooked Hillary), have me down to Sleepy Joe."

Here are seven of the most alarming claims in the whistleblower complaint against Trump

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

White House officials were immediately spooked by President Donald Trump's phone call to Ukraine's president, and their concerns prompted a whistleblower complaint from an intelligence official.

The complaint, which was released Thursday morning, details Trump's efforts to pressure Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian government to investigate Joe Biden and U.S.-based cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike, which first revealed Russian hacks of the Democratic National Committee.

Trump is heading for the GOP’s worst wipeout in California since the Civil War: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

Most election forecasters think that the 2020 presidential race will be close. But there is one thing no one doubts: Trump is going to lose California.

And according to a new poll from UC Berkeley's Institute of Government Studies conducted for the Los Angeles Times, Trump's loss in California could be not only decisive, but historic.

The poll finds just 29 percent of voters plan to vote for Trump, compared to 67 who do not — which would be the GOP's worst showing in California since the Civil War. Even 40 percent of Republicans there believe he should face a primary challenger.

