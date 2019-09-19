‘Uncharted territory’: National security lawyer aghast at Trump’s latest foreign phone call scandal
The scandal surrounding President Donald Trump’s reported “promise” to a foreign leader that was flagged by an intelligence community whistleblower left national security attorney Bradley Moss at a loss to find any past precedent.
During an appearance on CNN Thursday, Moss said he was amazed that not only would an intelligence official file a whistleblower complaint against the president but that Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson would deem it credible.
“We’re in uncharted territory here,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned and aware, there has never been a whistleblower complaint brought to the inspector general of the IC that was verified as credible and urgent concern that the [director of national intelligence] has refused to forward on to the relevant intelligence committees and certainly… this is the first time it’s involved the president.”
Moss went on to explain that these kinds of complaints are not made lightly.
“This is something related to a serious, flagrant violation of law concerning an operation of an intelligence activity,” he said. “This whistleblower did everything right. They went through the process properly.”
Moss went on to say that a scenario in which a whistleblower would have to flag dangerous behavior by the president himself is not something that people drafting the law ever considered.
“This is a problem of statutory concepts not envisioning this scenario ever existing in reality,” he said.
Watch the video below.
CNN
‘Uncharted territory’: National security lawyer aghast at Trump’s latest foreign phone call scandal
The scandal surrounding President Donald Trump's reported "promise" to a foreign leader that was flagged by an intelligence community whistleblower left national security attorney Bradley Moss at a loss to find any past precedent.
During an appearance on CNN Thursday, Moss said he was amazed that not only would an intelligence official file a whistleblower complaint against the president, but that Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson would deem it credible.
CNN
Here are 3 frightening Trump phone-call scenarios that would set off whistleblower alarms: Terrorism expert
Former FBI agent Asha Rangappa and former Department of Homeland Security official Juliette Kayyem on Thursday explained on CNN that there is no way that a reported "promise" that President Donald Trump made to a foreign leader would have been deemed a credible threat by Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson unless it was a deadly serious matter.
When asked to break down the process for flagging a presidential interaction with a foreign official, Rangappa pointed out that the bar for whistle blowers in this instance is very high because the president has a great deal of flexibility to shape foreign policy.
Breaking Banner
Whistleblower forced to come forward because intel officials consider Trump a ‘security risk’: CNN’s Avlon
Addressing a bombshell report from the Washington Post that President Donald Trump made a "promise" to an unidentified world leader that "prompted an official in the U.S. intelligence community to file a formal whistleblower complaint with the inspector general for the intelligence community," CNN's John Avlon said it was a sign intel officials regard the president as a "security risk."
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Avlon noted that the whistleblower is a Trump appointee which makes formal complaint all that much more alarming.
"A Trump appointee thinks this is of such concern that Congress needs to know," Berman began. "The question is: what was the promise, to whom, and what does it say about the president's notion of intelligence?"