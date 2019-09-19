‘Uncharted territory’: National security lawyer aghast at Trump’s latest foreign phone call scandal

The scandal surrounding President Donald Trump’s reported “promise” to a foreign leader that was flagged by an intelligence community whistleblower left national security attorney Bradley Moss at a loss to find any past precedent.

During an appearance on CNN Thursday, Moss said he was amazed that not only would an intelligence official file a whistleblower complaint against the president but that Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson would deem it credible.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re in uncharted territory here,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned and aware, there has never been a whistleblower complaint brought to the inspector general of the IC that was verified as credible and urgent concern that the [director of national intelligence] has refused to forward on to the relevant intelligence committees and certainly… this is the first time it’s involved the president.”

Moss went on to explain that these kinds of complaints are not made lightly.

“This is something related to a serious, flagrant violation of law concerning an operation of an intelligence activity,” he said. “This whistleblower did everything right. They went through the process properly.”

Moss went on to say that a scenario in which a whistleblower would have to flag dangerous behavior by the president himself is not something that people drafting the law ever considered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a problem of statutory concepts not envisioning this scenario ever existing in reality,” he said.

Watch the video below.