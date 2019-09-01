Quantcast
Connect with us

National Weather Service scrambles after Trump wrongly tells millions in Alabama to brace for hurricane

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Birmingham office of the National Weather Service was forced to issue a correction on Sunday after President Donald Trump mistakenly told millions of people in Alabama that they were in the path of “one of the largest hurricanes ever.”

Trump made the remarks about Hurricane Dorian in a tweet early Sunday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several hours later, the National Weather Service issued an unusual tweet to assure the residents of Alabama that they are safe.

At a FEMA briefing on Sunday, Trump continued to be obsessed with the incorrect belief that the hurricane is headed to his Mar-a-Lago resort before it hits Alabama, which it won’t.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How corporate-friendly bankruptcy laws keep protesting miners from being paid: ‘That train leaves, we ain’t got nothing’

Published

23 mins ago

on

September 1, 2019

By

Bankruptcy laws in the United States have grown so corporate-friendly that if a company goes belly-up, employees are going to be the real losers. Such is the case in Kentucky, where coal miners are preventing a train of coal from moving by holding a sit-in on the railroad tracks.

A Washington Post interview with the Blackjewel miners revealed the heartbreaking realities of families who had their salaries taken from their account and haven't been paid for their work. Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy as the coal industry is slowly falling to cheaper options in the free markets.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s how much you’re paying for Trump’s trade war

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 1, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has claimed multiple times that Americans aren't the ones footing the bill for his trade war; it's China. It's unclear where exactly they came up with that conclusion, but it's a false one.

The 15 percent U.S. taxes apply to approximately $112 billion of Chinese imports, ABC News explained in a Sunday report. "All told, more than two-thirds of the consumer goods the United States imports from China now face higher taxes. The administration had largely avoided hitting consumer items in its earlier rounds of tariff increases."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

National Weather Service scrambles after Trump wrongly tells millions in Alabama to brace for hurricane

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 1, 2019

By

The Birmingham office of the National Weather Service was forced to issue a correction on Sunday after President Donald Trump mistakenly told millions of people in Alabama that they were in the path of "one of the largest hurricanes ever."

Trump made the remarks about Hurricane Dorian in a tweet early Sunday morning.

In addition to Florida - South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated. Looking like one of the largest hurricanes ever. Already category 5. BE CAREFUL! GOD BLESS EVERYONE!

Continue Reading
 
 