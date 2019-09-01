National Weather Service scrambles after Trump wrongly tells millions in Alabama to brace for hurricane

The Birmingham office of the National Weather Service was forced to issue a correction on Sunday after President Donald Trump mistakenly told millions of people in Alabama that they were in the path of “one of the largest hurricanes ever.”

Trump made the remarks about Hurricane Dorian in a tweet early Sunday morning.

In addition to Florida – South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated. Looking like one of the largest hurricanes ever. Already category 5. BE CAREFUL! GOD BLESS EVERYONE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019

Several hours later, the National Weather Service issued an unusual tweet to assure the residents of Alabama that they are safe.

Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east. #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) September 1, 2019

At a FEMA briefing on Sunday, Trump continued to be obsessed with the incorrect belief that the hurricane is headed to his Mar-a-Lago resort before it hits Alabama, which it won’t.