Trump obsesses over Mar-a-Lago during FEMA briefing even though hurricane has changed course

President Donald Trump sought reassurance from FEMA on Sunday that Hurricane Dorian would not hit his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida even though predictions show the storm heading north.

At a briefing with FEMA officials, Trump concentrated on the storm’s original path, which had it heading across Florida and into the area where Mar-a-Lago is located.

“Let me just ask you,” the president said, showing an unusual interest. “Two days ago we were given a really comprehensive briefing and they seemed to think, almost every prediction was that [the storm] was going to go right through Florida and into the Gulf — actually right across Florida.”

“Does that not have a chance of happening now?” he asked. “What do you think the chances that it goes directly straight as the original predictions were?”

A FEMA official explained to Trump that thousands of parameters go into creating the hurricane prediction models, and he noted that the storm could make landfall anywhere from Florida to the Carolinas.

“Even if it’s offshore, we’re trying to communicate there could be devastating impacts on the coast,” the official said.

The explanation seemed to soothe the president’s concerns.

“Thank you very much,” he said.

