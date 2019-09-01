Trump obsesses over Mar-a-Lago during FEMA briefing even though hurricane has changed course
President Donald Trump sought reassurance from FEMA on Sunday that Hurricane Dorian would not hit his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida even though predictions show the storm heading north.
At a briefing with FEMA officials, Trump concentrated on the storm’s original path, which had it heading across Florida and into the area where Mar-a-Lago is located.
“Let me just ask you,” the president said, showing an unusual interest. “Two days ago we were given a really comprehensive briefing and they seemed to think, almost every prediction was that [the storm] was going to go right through Florida and into the Gulf — actually right across Florida.”
“Does that not have a chance of happening now?” he asked. “What do you think the chances that it goes directly straight as the original predictions were?”
A FEMA official explained to Trump that thousands of parameters go into creating the hurricane prediction models, and he noted that the storm could make landfall anywhere from Florida to the Carolinas.
“Even if it’s offshore, we’re trying to communicate there could be devastating impacts on the coast,” the official said.
The explanation seemed to soothe the president’s concerns.
“Thank you very much,” he said.
Watch the video below from The Weather Channel.
Activism
MSNBC’s Joy Reid drops mic on GOP for siding with the NRA over Americans: ‘Choose guns or our kids’
In an editorial commentary closing Sunday morning's "AM Joy," MSNBC host Joy Reid laid it on the line for Donald Trump and fellow Republicans when it comes to guns, saying it is time to choose between the NRA or, at the very least, children who could be the victims of gun violence.
Addressing the latest mass shooting Texas -- which has claimed seven lives so far -- Reid made mention of America's epidemic of assault weapon-related violence as well as a history of how laws have shifted and been undercut bt Republicans in the thrall of the NRA.
Which brought her to the massive uptick of shooters using assault rifles that Republicans have no intention of banning.
MSNBC shuts down Trump rant on China with brutal cut to commercial: ‘Latest episode of vile verbal diarrhea’
Viewers applauded MSNBC on Sunday after the network shut down remarks from President Donald Trump.
In a rant on the White House lawn, Trump opined about the latest mass shooting in Texas and Hurricane Dorian, which is bearing down on Florida.
But as Trump rambled in defense of his tariffs on China, MSNBCs producers cut off the president without any explanation and went directly to a commercial.
Viewers expressed approval on Twitter.
"So glad MSNBC decided to cut 45 off and not show his latest episode of vile verbal diarrhea," one person said.
Watch the video and read the tweets below.
Breaking Banner
What megachurches tell us about evangelicals
“Brother pastors?” Kelvin Gemstone (Adam Devine) says as he smiles to a group of four men waiting in his church lobby. He leads them into the auditorium, a massive structure that looks more like an NBA arena, packed with navy blue folding chairs, flanked by two-story balconies.
This article first appeared in Salon.
“How many do you pack in here on Sundays?” asks one of the nameless pastors trailing Kelvin. He replies, “Honestly, I can’t even count.”