Netanyahu ‘played’ Trump with misinformation: Rex Tillerson
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu skillfully “played” US President Donald Trump by plying him with inaccurate information, former secretary of state Rex Tillerson said.
Netanyahu, who is fighting for his political life after close elections, was “a bit Machiavellian” and would share “misinformation” with the United States, according to Trump’s former top diplomat.
Tillerson, who was fired by Trump last year, made the observations during a forum Tuesday at Harvard University as reported by The Harvard Gazette, the university’s official news outlet.
“In dealing with Bibi, it’s always useful to carry a healthy amount of skepticism in your discussions with him,” he was quoted as saying, using Netanyahu’s nickname.
“They did that with the president on a couple of occasions, to persuade him that ‘We’re the good guys, they’re the bad guys.’
“We later exposed it to the president so he understood, ‘You’ve been played,'” Tillerson said, according to the newspaper.
“It bothers me that an ally that’s that close and important to us would do that to us,” he said.
During two election campaigns this year, Netanyahu highlighted his warm relationship with Trump, who has taken long-sought Israeli positions such as recognizing Jerusalem as the Jewish state’s capital.
Netanyahu has long pushed for a hard US line on Iran — an issue that led to open tensions with Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama — and has mused about annexing parts of the occupied Palestinian West Bank.
Tillerson said he supported a two-state solution between the Israelis and Palestinians — an idea unlikely to feature in a peace plan being led by Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and adviser.
Tillerson, a former ExxonMobil executive, has mostly kept a low profile after leaving the administration.
But Trump has twice branded Tillerson “dumb as a rock” after comments seen as questioning the mogul-turned-president’s abilities.
© 2019 AFP
CNN
‘Trump is really in trouble’: CNN polling experts drop bomb on president’s re-election hopes
CNN polling analyst Harry Enten and political analyst John Avlon on Thursday both looked at some recent polling data and came to the same conclusion: President Donald Trump has dug himself a massive hole.
During a discussion about a recent Fox News poll of the 2020 Democratic primary, Enten and Avlon noticed that the survey showed Trump losing to all major Democratic contenders, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).
Enten then zeroed in on the whopping 15-point lead that Biden has in the Fox poll, which Enten said is unprecedented at this point in the race against an incumbent president.
Jerry becomes Category 1 hurricane swirling in Atlantic
Jerry, a storm swirling in the Atlantic Ocean, became a Category 1 hurricane Thursday, but so far posed minimal threat of landfall as it made its way northwest, forecasters reported.
"The center of Jerry will be near or north of the northern Leeward Islands Friday, pass north of Puerto Rico on Saturday and east of the southeastern Bahamas on Sunday," the US-based National Hurricane Center said.
A tropical storm watch was in affect for a trail of Caribbean islands stretching from Barbuda to Anguilla, indicating that tropical storm conditions are possible in those regions over the next 36 hours.
Breaking Banner
Trump appointee Darrell Issa’s confirmation hearing held up because he couldn’t pass the background check: report
Former Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) was once the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, but as of Thursday, he's no longer being considered for a position in President Donald Trump's administration. According to Roll Call, Issa couldn't pass the background check.
Issa was slated to appear before a Senate confirmation hearing Thursday, but the White House refused to release the findings of the background checks for Issa. As a result, Senate Foreign Relations Chair Jim Risch (R-ID) agreed to "indefinitely delay former Rep. Darrell Issa's confirmation hearing to lead the Trade and Development Agency."