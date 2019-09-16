Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Never ending bullsh*t’: Internet stunned as Trump goes off on a bizarre Oval Office rant about ammunition

Published

36 mins ago

on

Once again, President Donald Trump went off on a contradictory rant about foreign policy and a possible war with Iran.

In the Oval Office Monday, Trump told the press that he’s waiting to hear back from the Saudis before he will make any decisions on retaliating for the bombing of one of the largest oil fields in the world. Then he proceeded to go off about “ammo.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not concerned at all,” Trump told reporters about the Middle East. “We have military power the likes of which the world has never seen. I’m not concerned at all.”

He then told a story about all of his advisers telling him he shouldn’t go to war against an “unnamed country” due to “low ammunition.” The comments came just 24 hours after Trump tweeted that he was “locked and loaded” to act.

It flies in the face of Trump’s 2016 campaign promise to stop endless wars. But Trump also wants to try and seem bold and powerful on the international stage. So, the Q&A with reporters ultimately appeared as though the president was confused or trying to have it both ways.

It prompted a stunned internet to unleash over the bizarre Trump rant. You can read the comments below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘He has a lot to dish’: John Bolton reportedly in talks to write a tell-all about Trump

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 16, 2019

By

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that former National Security Adviser John Bolton is in contact with literary agents to write a tell-all book about his time in President Donald Trump's White House.

"He has a lot to dish," said a source, telling the Beast that there was no indication that Bolton had yet decided on an agency.

Bolton, a notorious war hawk who has spent years agitating for war against Iran, has had a bumpy relationship with the president ever since he was brought in to replace General H. R. McMaster in 2018. He was reportedly frustrated that the president pushed back on military interventions in various conflicts, and told Trump at one point that he would not go on Sunday talk shows to defend his foreign policy.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Never ending bullsh*t’: Internet stunned as Trump goes off on a bizarre Oval Office rant about ammunition

Published

34 mins ago

on

September 16, 2019

By

Once again, President Donald Trump went off on a contradictory rant about foreign policy and a possible war with Iran.

In the Oval Office Monday, Trump told the press that he's waiting to hear back from the Saudis before he will make any decisions on retaliating for the bombing of one of the largest oil fields in the world. Then he proceeded to go off about "ammo."

“I’m not concerned at all,” Trump told reporters about the Middle East. “We have military power the likes of which the world has never seen. I’m not concerned at all.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump left G7 leaders ‘mostly speechless’ with repeated stories about ‘great guy’ Kim Jong-un: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 16, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's bizarre infatuation with Kim Jong-un has reached new heights, as sources tell BuzzFeed News that the president has repeatedly regaled world leaders with the same story about his relationship with the North Korean leader.

Essentially, Trump has repeatedly told leaders about meeting Kim in Singapore in 2018 and explaining to him the origins of "Little Rocket Man," the nickname that the president swiped from the classic Elton John song and then repeatedly used to taunt North Korea's government over its missile tests.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image