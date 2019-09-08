Quantcast
Connect with us

NOAA staffers were warned not to contradict Trump on Hurricane Dorian: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to a report from the Washington Post, staffers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) were warned to not issue any corrections on statements President Donald Trump made about Hurricane Dorian.

With one official now backing the president’s remarks about the possibility of Alabama being hit by the tropical hurricane — that came long after it changed course and moved up the eastern seaboard — the Post notes the NOAA wanted staffers and scientists to remain silent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In an agencywide directive sent Sept. 1 to National Weather Service personnel, hours after Trump asserted, with no evidence, that Alabama ‘would most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated,’ staff was told to ‘only stick with official National Hurricane Center forecasts if questions arise from some national level social media posts which hit the news this afternoon,'” the Post reports.

According to a copy of the internal email obtained by the Post, staffers were instructed to not “provide any opinion.”

Speaking with the Post, one meteorologist who asked to not be named said the email was widely believed “internally to be referring to Trump and came after the National Weather Service office in Birmingham contradicted the president in a statement.

“This is the first time I’ve felt pressure from above to not say what truly is the forecast,” the meteorologist explained. “It’s hard for me to wrap my head around. One of the things we train on is to dispel inaccurate rumors and ultimately that is what was occurring — ultimately what the Alabama office did is provide a forecast with their tweet, that is what they get paid to do.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump family political dynasty will persist for ‘decades’: Trump campaign manager

Published

38 mins ago

on

September 8, 2019

By

Speaking to a crowd of California Republicans, Donald Trump's 2020 campaign manager boasted that the president's children will be a political force for decades to come.

According to Politico, Trump 2020 head Brad Parscale threw his full support behind the idea that the Trump family is on the verge of becoming a dynasty.

“The Trumps will be a dynasty that will last for decades, propelling the Republican Party into a new party,” Parscale told the approximately 1000 attendees at the convention. “One that will adapt to changing cultures. One must continue to adapt while keeping the conservative values that we believe in.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is losing much more than just a trade war — he’s losing America’s future

Published

57 mins ago

on

September 8, 2019

By

While White House reporters investigate who added a Sharpie line to a hurricane map, a huge global story is developing that bodes badly for the economic welfare of Americans for decades to come.

China is using Trump’s gratuitous trade war to expand its economic, diplomatic and military influence. And it is succeeding, diminishing America’s influence, especially in the Western Pacific and India. The long-term cost to America in lost opportunities and ultimately diminished economic growth will be catastrophic.

These days China can reduce its reliance on America, which takes only one-fifth of its exports. It is also trying to build enough confidence in its stability to make the yuan a second world currency, perhaps eventually supplanting the dollar. A shift away from the dollar would have enormous negative consequences for Americans.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lithium mining for ‘green’ electric cars is leaving a fetid stain on the planet

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 8, 2019

By

In 2018, the International Energy Agency (IEA) made a prediction that had the potential to disrupt the auto industry: by 2030, there would be nearly 125 million electric vehicles owned by people around the world, they said. That was a significant increase compared to the 3.1 million electric vehicles globally owned in 2017.

“The uptake of electric vehicles is still largely driven by the policy environment,” the IEA said in the report. “The 10 leading countries in electric vehicle adoption all have a range of policies in place to promote the uptake of electric cars.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image