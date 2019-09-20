NYC mayor Bill de Blasio ending his Democratic presidential campaign
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio has ended his Democratic presidential campaign.
De Blasio made the announcement Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” where he explained his decision.
“I feel like I’ve contributed all I can to this primary election,” he said, “and it’s clearly not my time.”
The mayor said he was optimistic about the Democratic Party’s chances in the 2020 election, no matter who was nominated to face President Donald Trump.
Breaking: Bill de Blasio announces he is ending his presidential campaign pic.twitter.com/vL8GcX3xV5
— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) September 20, 2019
