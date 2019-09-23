Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Oh sh*t, this is real’: Watchdog at the center of the Ukraine scandal is a well-known and respected Trump appointee

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Monday, Natasha Bertrand and Daniel Lippman penned a profile of Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community inspector general who has found himself in the center of the exploding scandal about President Donald Trump’s request for Biden dirt from the Ukraine — and the Director of National Intelligence subsequently moving to block a whistleblower on the incident from speaking to Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

What makes Atkinson’s determination that the whistleblower complaint is credible particularly noteworthy, wrote Bertrand and Lippman, is that he is a Trump appointee — and that he has a rock-solid reputation as a “straight shooter.”

“When he sounded the alarm to Congress earlier this month about an ‘urgent’ complaint he’d received from an intelligence official involving Trump’s communications, those who’ve worked with him were surprised — and took it seriously,” they wrote. “‘As soon as I saw that it was Atkinson, I thought, ‘Oh shit, this is real,” said one of Atkinson’s former Justice Department colleagues. ‘He’s not a political guy. He’s a classic career prosecutor who’s only going to call balls and strikes.’

Atkinson served in the Justice Department for 16 years before being appointed Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) by Trump in late 2017. His job is to review activities and wrongdoing complaints that fall under the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the umbrella organization above all spy agencies in the United States.

“There’s no evidence Atkinson is a political partisan in either direction — a search of campaign finance records, for instance, finds no evidence that he’s ever donated to a candidate,” wrote Bertrand and Lippman. “And those who know Atkinson say he wouldn’t have gone this far if he didn’t believe his actions were consistent with the law. ‘Michael is a careful, temperate, and thoughtful lawyer,’ said David Laufman, who worked with Atkinson in the Justice Department’s National Security Division. ‘He would not have gone down this road unless he believed he was on sound legal footing.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

From the outset of his confirmation, they noted, Atkinson made clear to Congress that he took precisely this kind of scenario seriously.

“The issue of whistleblower protection was a central focus of Atkinson’s confirmation hearing, where he pledged to establish ‘a safe program where whistleblowers do not have fear of retaliation and where they’re confident that the system will treat them fairly and impartially,'” they wrote. “He also testified that he would consider resigning if he were prevented from pursuing an investigation that he found significant or to be a potential abuse of the ODNI. But he indicated that it would be a last resort.”

In the weeks and months ahead, Atkinson’s commitment may be tested like never before.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here are the six GOP senators who could lose their seats if Democrats impeach Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

September 23, 2019

By

Democrats could put six key Republican senators on the hot seat by forcing them to vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The six include Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ), Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who are all facing difficult re-elections in 2020.

Former Bill Clinton strategist James Carville had been opposed to impeachment, but now thinks it could be smart politics that could help Democrats win back the United States Senate.

“When the facts changed, I changed my mind,” Carville told Politico.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump posted video mocking Mitt Romney for losing to Obama as his feud escalates

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 23, 2019

By

On Monday, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) called for Trump to release the whistleblower complaint to Congress as federal law requires.

Trump “should make available the whistleblower complaint that has been deemed to be credible and urgent. I think it'd be very helpful to get the bottom of the facts," Romney told NBC News. "If they don't, it will be up to the House to decide how to proceed.”

That did not sit well with Trump, who released a video attacking the fellow Republican.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Erin Burnett smacks down Mitch McConnell adviser for defending GOP attacks on Ukraine whistleblower

Published

26 mins ago

on

September 23, 2019

By

On Monday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," anchor Erin Burnett clashed with Mitch McConnell adviser Scott Jennings over the GOP attempts to discredit the whistleblower on President Donald Trump's Ukraine scheme.

"Scott, off camera Republican Sen. John Cornyn told reporters, 'Is it a whistle-blower or is it a leaker, I don't know which,'" said Burnett. "Now look, this seems strange, right? Trump's hand-picked intelligence inspector general says it's a whistleblower with an urgent and credible report of an ongoing threat to national security. Trump's team blocks this person — well, blocks the inspector general from sharing the report. So details leak. Cornyn is blaming the whistleblower?"

Continue Reading
 
 