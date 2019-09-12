Quantcast
Connect with us

Ohio lawmaker wants to force Jim Jordan to testify in OSU sex abuse case: ‘He’s been accused of failing to act’

Published

1 min ago

on

An Ohio state lawmaker wants to force Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to testify under oath to discover what he knew about wrestlers he coached who were sexually abused by a team doctor at Ohio State University.

State Rep. Tavia Galonski (D-Akron) intends to ask a committee chair to subpoena the powerful GOP congressman, who has denied knowledge of sexual abuse by Dr. Richard Strauss, during a hearing on legislation that would allow the physician’s victims to sue the university, reported NBC News.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What did you know and when did you know it?” Galonski said she wanted to ask Jordan. “He hasn’t been accused of anything criminal, but he’s been accused of failing to act. I view it as a chance for him to clear his name.”

Jordan, a strong congressional ally of President Donald Trump, served as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State between 1986 and 1994.

The committee chair, Republican state Rep. Stephen Hambley, ruled Galonski’s motion out of order for procedural reasons, but the Democratic lawmaker intends to try again.

“Obviously a subpoena is like salt — you use it sparingly,” said Galonski, a lawyer and former magistrate in the Summit County Court of Common Pleas. “But I don’t believe Congressman Jordan would come forward on his own.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump regularly trashes Don Jr’s Fox News appearances: ‘He doesn’t know what he’s doing!’

Published

47 mins ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

President Donald Trump notoriously spends hours a day watching Fox News -- and, as The Atlantic's McKay Coppins reports, he regularly offers criticism of his own children whenever they appear on the network.

One former White House aide tells Coppins that the president generally gives first daughter Ivanka Trump rave reviews when she goes on Fox, although he's not nearly as enthusiastic about Donald Trump Jr., who often gets mixed reviews for his appearances.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

House Judiciary Committee approves resolution outlining the scope of an impeachment inquiry

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

On Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee approved a resolution that defines the parameters and scope of a potential impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump — laying the groundwork for Democrats to consolidate their investigations and ultimately vote on whether to impeach the president for high crimes and misdemeanors.

The vote was passed along party lines, with every Democrat on the Judiciary Committee voting in favor of the resolution and every Republican voting in opposition.

This marks the latest indication that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) is serious about advancing impeachment efforts — despite the public reluctance that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has shown to the measure.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Texas GOP lawmaker buried in mockery for suggesting the city of Austin should be dissolved

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

The famously progressive city of Austin has been at war with the GOP-controlled Texas legislature over abortion rights. After Austin awarded a $1-a-year land lease to Planned Parenthood to operate a clinic, the legislature passed a law banning cities from contracting with abortion providers. The city government responded by approving $150,000 in grants to organizations that help women seeking abortions with transportation and lodging costs.

None of this sat well with GOP state Rep. Briscoe Cain, who suggested the legislature should retaliate by abolishing the city government of Austin altogether:

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image