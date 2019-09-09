Quantcast
Connect with us

Panicky Trump scrambles to distance himself from Pence-Air Force travel scandals: ‘NOTHING TO DO WITH ME’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump scrambled away from a pair of government travel scandals that have fallen under investigation.

House Democrats will investigate Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to a Trump-owned golf resort in Doonberg, Ireland, and the U.S. Air Force is investigating overnight by flight crews at a Trump-owned property in Scotland.

The president tweeted out a pair of denials after the burgeoning scandals were widely covered Monday morning on cable TV news.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jerry Falwell Jr sends racy photos of his wife to Liberty University officials — and rants about his penis size: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

Insiders revealed their discomfort with Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. discussing his sex life in graphic detail, and their suspicions about a sweetheart real estate deal struck with a personal trainer.

Falwell is “very, very vocal” about his sex life, according to multiple current and former university employees and officials,reported Brandon Ambrosino for Politico.

One senior university official, who has since left Liberty, told Ambrosino about a car ride he took with Falwell about a decade ago.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Deliberate treachery’: Internet outraged at Trump’s mishandling of intel that led to US spy’s extraction from Russia

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

A CNN report that Donald Trump's mishandling of secret intelligence put a spy in Russia in danger has outraged Twitter commenters, with one person calling the president's actions" deliberate treachery."

According to the report, "A person directly involved in the discussions said that the removal of the Russian was driven, in part, by concerns that President Donald Trump and his administration repeatedly mishandled classified intelligence and could contribute to exposing the covert source as a spy."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

US scrambled to get a top spy out of Russia after Trump revealed highly classified info

Published

58 mins ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

On Monday, CNN reported that the United States extracted a top spy from Russia in 2017.

This secret mission was undertaken, in part, due to concerns about President Donald Trump and the risk that his actions as president might be compromising vitally important national security secrets, due to his improper and unusual friendliness with Russian officials.

In one famous example, Trump revealed code-word intelligence information about Israeli Mossad operations to Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the Oval Office.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image