Panicky Trump scrambles to distance himself from Pence-Air Force travel scandals: ‘NOTHING TO DO WITH ME’

President Donald Trump scrambled away from a pair of government travel scandals that have fallen under investigation.

House Democrats will investigate Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to a Trump-owned golf resort in Doonberg, Ireland, and the U.S. Air Force is investigating overnight by flight crews at a Trump-owned property in Scotland.

The president tweeted out a pair of denials after the burgeoning scandals were widely covered Monday morning on cable TV news.

I know nothing about an Air Force plane landing at an airport (which I do not own and have nothing to do with) near Turnberry Resort (which I do own) in Scotland, and filling up with fuel, with the crew staying overnight at Turnberry (they have good taste!). NOTHING TO DO WITH ME — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT