Pelosi says Trump is barring her from speaking out on the whistleblower complaint

Published

9 mins ago

on

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday spoke with reporters after reading the unredacted whistleblower complaint concerning President Donald Trump.

Pelosi made her statement after emerging from the “Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) where the document is being held.

She said that she could not speak about what she had read, because the administration had classified the whistleblower complaint.

Leadership and members of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees.


September 25, 2019

By

