Pelosi warns Trump ‘stepping into a dangerous minefield’ if Ukraine allegations are true

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned President Donald Trump was “stepping into a dangerous minefield” if he had offered U.S. military aid to Ukraine in exchange for damaging information about Joe Biden.

The California Democrat said the administration was violating federal law by blocking a whistleblower complaint against the president from congressional review, and she said Trump and his acting director of national intelligence must end their “stonewalling.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the President has done what has been alleged, he is stepping into a dangerous minefield with serious repercussions for his Administration and our democracy,” Pelosi said.

She pledged to continue investigating the whistleblower’s claims, and she urged Republicans to uphold the law.

“We would hope that Republicans would join us in supporting the Constitution,” she said.