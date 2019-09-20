Quantcast
Connect with us

Pelosi warns Trump ‘stepping into a dangerous minefield’ if Ukraine allegations are true

Published

1 min ago

on

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned President Donald Trump was “stepping into a dangerous minefield” if he had offered U.S. military aid to Ukraine in exchange for damaging information about Joe Biden.

The California Democrat said the administration was violating federal law by blocking a whistleblower complaint against the president from congressional review, and she said Trump and his acting director of national intelligence must end their “stonewalling.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the President has done what has been alleged, he is stepping into a dangerous minefield with serious repercussions for his Administration and our democracy,” Pelosi said.

She pledged to continue investigating the whistleblower’s claims, and she urged Republicans to uphold the law.

“We would hope that Republicans would join us in supporting the Constitution,” she said.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘This is deadly serious’: House Judiciary member warns Trump’s whistleblower stonewalling is impeachable

Published

10 mins ago

on

September 20, 2019

By

A Democratic member of the House Judiciary Committee warned that President Donald Trump's refusal to release a whistleblower complaint against him could be an impeachable offense.

An intelligence official filed the complaint last month, which the inspector general recommended for congressional oversight, but acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire has refused to turn over at the Justice Department's recommendation.

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), a senior member of the judiciary committee where impeachment would begin, warned the president to follow the law -- or else.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

DHS finally has an official strategy to fight white supremacist violence — but Trump may not bother using it

Published

22 mins ago

on

September 20, 2019

By

A string of mass shootings involving white nationalists has finally spurred the Department of Homeland Security to come up with a plan to confront the threat.

The Atlantic reports that DHS will unveil a new policy for combating white nationalist terrorism and its goals include securing "more resources to analyze the changing nature of terrorism in the U.S.; improve information-sharing with local law enforcement; and provide training to communities to prevent or respond to attacks, including through active-shooter drills and security in schools."

While this sounds good, the Atlantic's report also finds that many of the policy recommendations contained in the plan simply call for more study of the issues surrounding white nationalist recruitment and incitement, which indicates that the government is still trying to get a handle on the problem.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s most reliable and obsequious sycophants

Published

39 mins ago

on

September 20, 2019

By

U.S. presidents, historically, have been very reliant on key advisers — and sometimes, they were even criticized by their supporters for it. President George W. Bush, for example, was criticized by some of his supporters for failing to question former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld on foreign policy matters; some of President Barack Obama’s supporters complained that he was too reliant on former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner when it came to economic policy. But President Donald Trump has been a major exception, angrily refusing to listen to what key advisors have had to say. And when former National Security Advisor John Bolton left the Trump Administration earlier this month — either because he was fired or because he quit — it was only one of the many departures that underscored Trump’s inability to accept any type of criticism. From former Defense Secretary James Mattis to former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to former Secretary of States Rex Tillerson, anyone who questions Trump is likely to either be fired or quit.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image