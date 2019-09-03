Pence chief of staff confirms Trump ‘suggested’ he stay at his golf club in Ireland

President Donald Trump suggested that Vice President Mike Pence stay at his luxury golf club in Ireland, so he did.

The vice president’s chief of staff confirmed Tuesday that Trump suggested that Pence stay at Doonbeg, which is a three-hour drive away from his official meetings in Dublin, on the taxpayer-funded overseas trip.

“I don’t think it was a request, like a command,” said chief of staff Marc Short. “I think that it was a suggestion.”

“It’s, like, when we went through the trip, it’s, like, well, he’s going to Doonbeg because that’s where the Pence family is from,” Short added. “It’s, like, ‘Well you should stay at my place.'”

Pence chief of staff ⁦@marcshort45⁩ to reporters on why @VP stayed at Trump’s private club in Ireland on taxpayers’ dime via pooler ⁦@costareports⁩ pic.twitter.com/yNKA6LV9SW — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 3, 2019