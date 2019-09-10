Pence family junket to Ireland cost taxpayers nearly $600,000 in limos alone: report

On Tuesday, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) discovered, via a search of government records, that the government spent nearly $600,000 in limousines to ferry Vice President Mike Pence and his fellow travelers across Ireland.

The cost was so expensive because although Pence was officially visiting Dublin, he insisted on staying at President Donald Trump’s property in Doonbeg — on the other side of the island.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pence has come under heavy scrutiny for his stay at Doonbeg, seen as a transparent attempt to funnel public money into the Trump Organization. Even Trump himself has attempted to throw him under the bus by tweeting that the decision was “NOTHING TO DO WITH ME.”