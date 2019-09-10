Quantcast
Pence family junket to Ireland cost taxpayers nearly $600,000 in limos alone: report

3 mins ago

On Tuesday, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) discovered, via a search of government records, that the government spent nearly $600,000 in limousines to ferry Vice President Mike Pence and his fellow travelers across Ireland.

The cost was so expensive because although Pence was officially visiting Dublin, he insisted on staying at President Donald Trump’s property in Doonbeg — on the other side of the island.

Pence has come under heavy scrutiny for his stay at Doonbeg, seen as a transparent attempt to funnel public money into the Trump Organization. Even Trump himself has attempted to throw him under the bus by tweeting that the decision was “NOTHING TO DO WITH ME.”


GOP-appointed judge blocks North Dakota law that forces doctors to lie that abortions can be ‘reversed’

12 mins ago

September 10, 2019

On Tuesday, a federal judge in North Dakota temporarily blocked a GOP-sponsored abortion "counseling" law that forces doctors to lie to their patients.

Judge Daniel Hovland, an appointee of President George W. Bush and the Chief Judge for the District of North Dakota, declared that the law is likely unconstitutional and will not survive scrutiny by a higher court.

The law would have mandated that doctors tell patients, among other things, that abortions can be "reversed" halfway through if a woman changes her mind.

‘Super-hawk’ John Bolton was always bizarre choice for Trump’s administration: report

23 mins ago

September 10, 2019

On Tuesday, National Security Advisor John Bolton was ousted from the Trump administration.

"John Bolton was always an odd fit to be U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser: a conservative hawk who advocated for regime change in North Korea and Iran, supported the Iraq war and favored a tough stance toward Russia," Reuters reported Tuesday. "The mustachioed hard-liner's efforts to add bite to the bark of U.S. foreign policy met stiff resistance from a White House leery of foreign entanglements and came to an abrupt halt on Tuesday when Trump announced he had fired him."

