People killed by Hurricane Dorian are ‘being loaded on flatbed trucks across Abaco’: report

At least five people were killed by Hurricane Dorian in Abaco in the Bahamas, but that number is expected to rise.

“Deceased victims of Hurricane Dorian being loaded on flatbed trucks across Abaco,” the Bahamas Press reported on Monday.

“PM Hubert Minnis claims the RBPF has confirmed five deaths, however, sources on the ground tell us bodies are being collected all across Abaco this afternoon,” the report noted.

“We believe there are more,” the Bahamas Press reported.

