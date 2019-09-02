Quantcast
People killed by Hurricane Dorian are ‘being loaded on flatbed trucks across Abaco’: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

At least five people were killed by Hurricane Dorian in Abaco in the Bahamas, but that number is expected to rise.

“Deceased victims of Hurricane Dorian being loaded on flatbed trucks across Abaco,” the Bahamas Press reported on Monday.

“PM Hubert Minnis claims the RBPF has confirmed five deaths, however, sources on the ground tell us bodies are being collected all across Abaco this afternoon,” the report noted.

“We believe there are more,” the Bahamas Press reported.

‘He looks down on Wisconsin workers’: Trump ripped for Milwaukee Labor Fest stunt

Published

30 mins ago

on

September 2, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign was ridiculed on Twitter on Saturday for how he campaigned at Milwaukee's Labor Fest.

Trump's campaign flew a banner over the event reding "Trump Pence thanks our great American workers!"

The banner urged Wisconsinites to text the campaign.

"Trump sent the message that he looks down on Wisconsin workers by hiring a pilot to fly a banner over #LaborFest in Milwaukee rather than doing anything to actually show up on the ground," tweeted Ben Wikler, the chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

https://twitter.com/benwikler/status/1168635406553931780

Odessa mass shooting gunman failed background check — but obtained an AR-style rifle anyway

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 2, 2019

By

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Monday that the gunman in Saturday's mass shooting in Midland and Odessa had previously failed a gun purchase background check and did not go through a background check to buy the gun used in Saturday's incident.

Abbott's tweet did not say why the 36-year-old Odessa man didn't pass the background check or how he obtained the rifle he used to kill seven people and injure 22 others — including a state trooper and two police officers. The gunman died after a shootout with police outside a Midland movie theater.

Abbott also cited the shooter's criminal history.

