Photographic evidence emerges of Jared Kushner with Ukrainian president central to impeachment

On Thursday, Al-Monitor reporter Laura Rozen tweeted out a picture that has largely slipped under the radar: a photo of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and policy adviser Jared Kushner dining with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a function in Brussels in June.

Via @violagienger, Kushner seated next to Zelensky at June dinner in Brussels pic.twitter.com/SLJQXMyFCK — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) September 27, 2019

Kushner has long served as an informal foreign policy negotiator for the president, making visits with foreign leaders that would normally be reserved for the secretary of state.

Trump is facing intense outrage and an impeachment inquiry for his attempt to extort Zelensky to help him dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden — something that he and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani have effectively admitted to be true.