Photographic evidence emerges of Jared Kushner with Ukrainian president central to impeachment

2 hours ago

On Thursday, Al-Monitor reporter Laura Rozen tweeted out a picture that has largely slipped under the radar: a photo of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and policy adviser Jared Kushner dining with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a function in Brussels in June.

Kushner has long served as an informal foreign policy negotiator for the president, making visits with foreign leaders that would normally be reserved for the secretary of state.

Trump is facing intense outrage and an impeachment inquiry for his attempt to extort Zelensky to help him dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden — something that he and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani have effectively admitted to be true.


Watch Rudy Giuliani throw Mike Pompeo under the bus during latest Fox News appearance

10 mins ago

September 26, 2019

Donald Trump defense attorney Rudy Giuliani went on Fox News on Thursday evening and defending himself -- while throwing his client's presidential administration under the bus.

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, may have personal legal and professional liability for his role in the Ukraine scandal at the heart of the impeachment inquiry into Trump.

He was interviewed on Thursday by Laura Ingraham on Fox News

He argued that he was not in trouble because he was just following orders from State Department special envoy Kurt Volker -- indirectly implicating Secretary of State Mike Pompeop in the scandal.

Here’s Rachel Maddow’s trick for more people to learn about the whistleblower report — without reading it

29 mins ago

September 26, 2019

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" explained to MSNBC viewers how people who are too busy to read the whistleblower report on Donald Trump could still learn all the details.

"Listen, don’t be embarrassed," Maddow said. "There is no shame in it at all. You have a busy life. You have other stuff going on in your life besides the impeachment crisis in your government. Frankly, even if you don’t have that much going on in your life besides the impeachment crisis in your government like this guy, still just keeping track of the evolving news stories about this crisis that we’re now in can itself be overwhelming. And, so, honestly, don’t be embarrassed. You have nothing to be ashamed of if you have not yet read the whistleblower complaint."

White House knew about the whistleblower immediately after finishing his call — despite legal safeguards: report

1 hour ago

September 26, 2019

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that the White House became aware of the anonymous whistleblower's complaint about President Donald Trump's call to the president of Ukraine shortly after the call took place.

This is despite the existence of legal safeguards that are supposed to allow whistleblowers to advance their complaints without the knowledge of people who could retaliate against them.

The whistleblower, who was revealed to be a CIA officer in a different Times story, discussed concerns about the president's attempt to extort dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, and the White House's improper use of classified storage procedures to keep these calls concealed, with the top lawyer at the CIA in addition to filing the whistleblower complaint.

