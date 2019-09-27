‘Political earthquake’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika astonished by quickly growing support for impeachment
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski agreed a “political earthquake” had upended Donald Trump’s presidency this week.
The “Morning Joe” co-hosts broadcast live Friday from Capitol Hill, where lawmakers have launched a formal impeachment inquiry — and public opinion has dramatically shifted as bombshell revelations drop about Trump’s scheme with the Ukrainian government.
“The political ground beneath the president is rapidly shifting,” Brzezinski said. “A new poll that shows a 13-point swing (among Democrats) in favor of impeachment, coming just days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal inquiry.”
A new Politico/Morning Consult poll shows support for impeachment jumped 7 points among all voters since last weekend, and an equal number of voters — 43-43 — back the impeachment inquiry, with 13 percent undecided.
“Almost 60 percent who supported impeachment,” Brzezinski added, “said President Trump committed an impeachable offense, a record high. Half of Americans say they back impeachment, up 3 points since over two weeks ago, and an NPR/PBS NewsHour poll conducted on Wednesday also shows support among voters of the house impeachment inquiry 49 percent to 48 percent.”
Scaborough said that quickly escalating support for impeachment was historically unusual.
“We always look back either at the Clinton impeachment,” he said, “or Richard Nixon’s travails in ’72, ’73, and ’74, and how long it took people to support impeachment. this is just a snapshot of the last two days. there’s been a lot of revelations, things may cool off by Monday or Tuesday, but we never saw a shift like this back in ’72, ’73, and ’74.”
“The past two days have caused a political earthquake,” Scarborough added, “and you look at the impeachment polls, a dramatic shift with Americans pretty much even on whether they support impeachment or not.”
In search of glory, Yemen athlete drowns in Med trying to reach Europe
Slim and with a tight-trimmed beard, Yemeni Kung Fu champion Hilal al-Haj dreamed of finding athletic glory in Europe, but a risky sea journey to get there ended in tragedy.
The 25-year-old athlete drowned in the Mediterranean after being swept away as he attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish enclave of Melilla last week.
His family in Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa was expected on Friday to bury the 2011 Yemen Kung Fu champion, who had also racked up a series of medals from Asian and Arab championships.
"He was looking for a country that would appreciate his talent and recognise his value as a human being and athlete," his older brother Saeed said.
Trump’s Biden conspiracy began by pressuring Ukraine to help his convicted former campaign chair and discredit Russia probe
The White House released a partial transcript of a phone call between Trump and Zelensky on Wednesday, with the whistleblower complaint that has now triggered an impeachment inquiry into the president being released by Congress on Thursday. Though much of the focus has been on Trump urging Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his family over a debunked conspiracy theory, the documents also revealed that Trump had pushed Ukraine to discredit special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.
Would ousting Trump rebuild the country’s faith in government? Lessons from Latin America
The House of Representatives has opened an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. But what happens if a president is impeached?
The vice president would take his place, but other parts of the government continue unchanged. Partisan polarization can be magnified in the process. Many Americans already think the government is too divided along partisan lines and that corruption has reached the highest levels of government. These beliefs fuel declines in public trust and dissatisfaction with the government in general.