Polling suggests little blowback over Trudeau blackface
Images of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in blackface makeup have not significantly swayed voters ahead of the October 21 election, according to a new poll Monday.
The Liberal leader’s re-election campaign seemed to hit the skids after three separate images of him in brown and blackface makeup emerged one month before the vote.
The photographs and footage were taken of Trudeau at a high school talent contest belting out a Harry Belafonte hit, at a rafting event in the early 1990s and at an “Arabian Nights” party at a school where he taught 18 years ago.
They quickly went viral, particularly in the United States where blackface is considered openly racist.
While Trudeau’s reputation took a hit, Abacus Data’s survey showed his electability remains intact, with only 12 percent of respondents saying they had considered voting Liberal but no longer, or were not likely to now.
Abacus found that 76 percent of 1,929 Canadians interviewed from September 18 to 22 weren’t bothered by seeing their prime minister in blackface or accepted his apology.
“Mr. Trudeau’s reputation was damaged, albeit perhaps less than might have been surmised or expected,” said pollster Bruce Anderson.
“The race is close enough that it could make the difference and cause the Liberals to lose office -? but the results also show that Mr. Trudeau’s apology was accepted by many people and that the plurality is inclined to say other issues will have a bigger impact on their choice.”
The race remains tight between Trudeau’s Liberals with 32 percent overall support versus 34 percent for Andrew Scheer and the Conservatives, according to Abacus.
The New Democrats and Greens trail at 15 and 11 percent, respectively.
Trudeau’s personal ratings slipped over the past week, but so did those of all other political leaders.
In fact Scheer, a rookie leader who has been unrelenting in attacking Trudeau over ethics lapses, saw his own popularity dip to a new low.
Twenty-four percent of those polled said they were truly offended by the blackface images, but most of them were already set to vote Conservative.
The 12 percent of one-time Liberal backers turned off by the scandal were mostly younger (under 45). Less than one-third self-identified as members of a visible minority.
The survey has a 2.3 percent margin of error.
© 2019 AFP
Polling suggests little blowback over Trudeau blackface
Images of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in blackface makeup have not significantly swayed voters ahead of the October 21 election, according to a new poll Monday.
The Liberal leader's re-election campaign seemed to hit the skids after three separate images of him in brown and blackface makeup emerged one month before the vote.
The photographs and footage were taken of Trudeau at a high school talent contest belting out a Harry Belafonte hit, at a rafting event in the early 1990s and at an "Arabian Nights" party at a school where he taught 18 years ago.
They quickly went viral, particularly in the United States where blackface is considered openly racist.
CNN
‘Trump tied everything together’: Republican host says Trump just ruined his own denial on Ukraine scandal
Republican CNN host S.E. Cupp pointed out Monday during "The Lead with Jake Tapper" that Trump admitted to his scandal involving Ukraine.
Last week, it was revealed that a whistleblower filed a complaint accusing the president of breaking the law. There are unconfirmed reports that the complaint involve a request for Ukraine to find "dirt" on former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump and his former attorney Rudy Giuliani have thrown accusations about Biden and his son, but they too are refusing to provide evidence of their claims.
2020 Election
Trump ‘can’t win the presidency without foreign interference’: Nicolle Wallace says he ‘called the Code Red’
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said President Donald Trump's admission of discussing Joe Biden with the president of Ukraine was like a famous scene from the 1992 movie "A Few Good Men."
"From Russia if you’re listening to Ukraine, take out Joe Biden for me, will you? Donald Trump making clear that he can’t win the presidency without foreign interference and doesn’t have any interest in trying," Wallace reported. "Donald Trump essentially confessing to the conduct in question, admitting that he urged the Ukrainians to investigate Joe Biden and all but confessing to connecting U.S. aid dollars -- or in Trump’s words 'money' -- to the request to investigate Biden."