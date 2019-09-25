Pompeo is upset with Giuliani’s wild antics as Trump’s Ukraine scandal continues to grow: report

State Department Secretary Mike Pompeo is reportedly furious with Rudy Giuliani for making things worse for President Donald Trump and his administration in the Ukraine scandal.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman revealed the information Wednesday just as Trump was preparing to take to the podium to explain away his actions.

“Among those unhappy with Giuliani is POMPEO, per multiple sources. Among other things, he believes Giuliani’s public statements have been problematic as his involvement overall with the Ukraine issue,” Haberman tweeted.

In an interview with Fox News Tuesday, Giuliani confessed that the State Department reached out to him to work on the Ukraine scandal.

“I never talked to a Ukrainian official until the State Department called me and asked me to do it. And then I reported every conversation back to them. Laura, I’m a pretty good lawyer, just a country lawyer, but it’s all right here, right here. The first call from the State Department,” Giuliani said to Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

It brings Pompeo squarely into Trump’s scandal.