Pope Francis to visit Indian Ocean African countries hard hit by poverty
Pope Francis flies out on Wednesday for a week-long tour visiting three Indian Ocean African countries hard hit by poverty, conflict and natural disaster.
The pope will visit Mozambique and Madagascar, as well as Mauritius, countries visited by pope John Paul II in 1988 and 1999.
Commentators see the pope’s decision to visit two of the most impoverished countries in the world as an act of solidarity from a cleric who was a frequent presence in the shantytowns of Argentina.
Mozambique is first on his tour, and the pope recorded a video message in Portuguese for the people there ahead of his tour, mentioning John Paul’s visit.
But the man known as the “pope of the poor” will only have time to visit the countries’ three capitals.
That will disappoint those in Mozambique’s city of Beira, in the centre of the country, where Cyclone Idai killed at least 600 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless in March.
Six months on, many people are still homeless and lacking a regular source of food.
“I was hoping the pope would come and walk on Beira’s soil,” 45-year-old Maria da Paz told AFP, while taking comfort in the fact that some victims of the disaster would be in Maputo to meet the pontiff.
The pope, in his video message, anticipated the disappointment.
“Although I am unable to go beyond the capital, my heart reaches out to all of you, with a special place for those of you who live in difficult situations,” he said, adding: “You are all in my prayers.”
– ‘Pope needs to bring hope’ –
The Mozambique government has spent 300,000 euros ($330,000) preparing for the pope’s visit, according to Foreign Minister Jose Pacheco, including repairs to Maputo’s cathedral and improvements to the city’s roads.
Pope Francis’s visit comes a month after the government signed a historic peace treaty with the former rebels Renamo, who are now the main opposition party.
The 16-year civil war devastated the country, and Renamo has never completely disarmed.
In his video message, the pope stressed the need for “fraternal reconciliation in Mozambique and throughout Africa, which is the only hope for a solid and lasting peace”.
The pope may also address the issue of extremism in a region that has come under attack over the past two years from jihadists, with a death toll of more than 300.
– Mass in Antananarivo –
The pope will also visit the Indian Ocean island of Madagascar, one of the poorest countries on the planet where three quarters of the people live on less than two dollars a day.
As well as the more conventional visits to the presidential palace and a seminary, he is due to speak to workers at a quarry.
“We have prepared for 800,000 people to turn out at the great mass celebrated by the pope” on the diocesan grounds of Soamandrakizay, said Gabriel Randrianantenaina, coordinator of the local episcopal conference.
Local organisers have cleared 60 hectares (150 acres) of land for the event in the north of the capital Antananarivo.
Pope Francis will end his tour with a brief stay in the relatively prosperous and stable Mauritius, a small island nation east of Madagascar, where the local Catholic community plans to plant 200,000 trees in his honour.
While Mauritius is around 50 percent Hindu it has a substantial Christian minority of about 30 percent, most of whom are Catholic.
‘Catastrophic’ Dorian strikes Bahamas with full fury
Hurricane Dorian blasted the northern Bahamas as a monster Category 5 storm on Sunday, pummeling the low-lying island chain with torrential rains and winds of a violence unprecedented in its history.
Packing winds of 185 miles per hour (295 kilometers per hour), Dorian made landfall twice in the Bahamas' Abaco Islands, and was tied for the second most powerful hurricane ever in the Atlantic basin, the National Weather Service said.
Footage posted on social media showed major destruction. There was no immediate word on casualties.
Parts of the Abaco Islands were reported to be under water as forecasters warned it was facing a towering 18 to 23 foot storm surge. Winds were gusting over 220 mph, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.
American doubles player Mike Bryan fined $10,000 for gun gesture at US Open
American doubles player Mike Bryan was fined $10,000 by the US Open on Sunday for his using racquet his to make a shooting gesture at a line judge.
Bryan, playing alongside twin brother Bob, held his racquet upside down and pointed it towards the official after successfully challenging an incorrect call.
Chair umpire Mariana Alves issued a code violation against Mike Bryan for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The Bryan brothers, winners of 16 Grand Slam doubles titles as a team, went on to win the second-round match 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 against Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain and Argentina's Federico Delbonis.
Serena Williams carries on after rolling ankle — while US Open rivals Barty and Pliskova fall
Serena Williams overcame an injury scare to maintain her pursuit of a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title at the US Open on Sunday while Roland Garros champion Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova crashed out in the last 16.
Williams, a six-time US Open winner, romped to a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Croatian 22nd seed Petra Martic to set up a quarter-final with China's Wang Qiang, the conqueror of world number two Barty.
The 37-year-old American star required a medical timeout in the second set after rolling her right ankle as she approached the net but promptly recovered to reach the last eight in New York for the 16th time.