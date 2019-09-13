Popular Christian blogger reacts to beloved pastor’s suicide: He’s burning in hell because ‘suicide is murder of one’s self’
This past Monday, a well known Christian pastor who advocated for mental health and suicide prevention took his own life. The death of 30-year-old Jarrid Wilson sparked a wave of sadness from the Christian community, but according to Christian activist and blogger Elizabeth Johnston, a.k.a. the “Activist Mommy,” Wilson is currently burning in hell.
According to a blog post published by Johnston this Friday, suicide is murder, murder is a sin, so therefore Wilson is in hell because he murdered himself.
“Doesn’t scripture say that ‘no murderer will enter the kingdom of God’?” she wrote. “Isn’t suicide murder of one’s self? Doesn’t the Bible say that ‘murderers will have their part in the lake of fire’? Isn’t the last act of a person committing suicide, self-murder?”
Johnston went on to suggest that there might be a ray of hope regarding Wilson’s status in the afterlife.
“Is it possible that Jarrid Wilson found a place of repentance moments before he breathed his last breath? Absolutely!” she declared. “Is it possible that Jarrid, after having gone too far in the suicide process and unable to rescue himself, cried out to God in repentance for his sin? Yes, it is possible and I pray that happened.”
Writing for the Friendly Atheist, Hemant Mehta says that Johnston is commenting on things she has no business talking about.
“Johnston doesn’t know a damn thing about mental illness, but she thinks she’s perfectly qualified to speak about how the 30-year-old megachurch pastor disappointed Jesus,” Mehta writes. “So what if Wilson’s family would be disgusted or insulted or further traumatized? She’s a True Christian™ so any criticism of her is an attack against her faith. How dare you. How dare all of you.”
Just hours before his own death, Wilson officiated the funeral of a woman who also took her life. After the funeral and before his suicide, Wilson told his followers that mental illness is not something that can be cured by religion.
“Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure suicidal thoughts. Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure depression,” he wrote in his final Twitter post. “Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure PTSD. Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure anxiety. But that doesn’t mean Jesus doesn’t offer us companionship and comfort.”
Breaking Banner
Democrats seeking to drag Jeff Sessions before Congress to testify in impeachment probe: report
House Democrats are seeking congressional testimony from former Attorney General Jeff Sessions as their impeachment investigation gathers steam.
"Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are negotiating for Jeff Sessions’s testimony in their impeachment investigation of President Trump, an appearance they hope could bolster their inquiry given the former attorney general’s rocky relationship with Trump," The Washington Post reported Friday.
Breaking Banner
Biden challenged a reporter to a wrestling match after being asked about releasing his medical records: report
Former Vice President Joe Biden challenged a reporter to a wrestling match on Friday.
"You want to wrestle?" Biden asked Huffington Post reporter Igor Bobic, in reply to a request to release his medical records. Bobic declined the challenge.
The exchange was reported by NBC News correspondent Mike Memoli and Jewish Insider reporter Ben Jacobs, who was body-slammed by Republican candidate Greg Gianforte after asking a question about health care policy.
Breaking Banner
Trump provoked ‘stunned silence’ by shouting ‘where’s my favorite dictator’ at meeting with Egyptian officials: report
President Donald Trump shocked onlookers at the G7 meeting when he praised the president of Egypt as a dictator.
"Inside a room of the ornately decorated Hotel du Palais during last month’s Group of Seven summit in Biarritz, France, President Trump awaited a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi," The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.
"Mr. Trump looked over a gathering of American and Egyptian officials and called out in a loud voice: 'Where’s my favorite dictator?' Several people who were in the room at the time said they heard the question," the newspaper reported.