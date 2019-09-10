Progressives ‘overjoyed’ as John Bolton leaves White House
“Best news of this past few weeks, if not longer!!!!”
John Bolton, the fiery nationalist who served as President Donald Trump’s national security advisor, was fired Tuesday due to disagreements over Iran, North Korea, and Afghanistan.
In a statement, the Council on Islamic American Relations celebrated the decision and said the group hoped for a more reasoned and rational replacement.
“CAIR always welcomes the firing of notorious Islamophobic hate mongers like John Bolton, a man who has strong ties to anti-Muslim extremists and organizations,” the group said. “Let’s hope Trump’s next National Security Adviser isn’t a white supremacist or anti-Muslim bigot.”
The dismissal opens the door for peace, National Iranian American Council president Jamal Abdi said in a statement.
“The timing of this move is fortuitous given recent French efforts to facilitate dialogue between the U.S. and Iran,” said Abdi. “Bolton was a major obstacle to any resumption of diplomacy and, now that he has been dismissed, the Trump administration should take proactive steps to enable dialogue and a diplomatic resolution with Iran.”
Bolton, a notorious warhawk whose extreme views made him virtually unconfirmable in any position in the Trump administration, was appointed by the president on April 9, 2018. Before serving in the Trump administration, Bolton was then-President George W. Bush administration’s representative to the U.N.—a position he got through recess appointment as, again, he would not have been confirmed by the Senate due to his views.
As ACLU Human Rights Project director Jamil Dakwar pointed out in a statement, Bolton’s extreme views weren’t an issue before now.
“John Bolton threatened International Criminal Court judges and prosecutors for investigating the United States’ war crimes in Afghanistan,” said Dakwar. “He celebrated when victims of torture were denied the opportunity to hold their torturers accountable. He abdicated on our country’s responsibility to its international human rights commitments. None of this was apparently disagreeable enough to the president.”
According to The New York Times, Bolton had become increasingly sidelined in the administration:
His departure comes as Mr. Trump is pursuing diplomatic openings with two of the United States’ most intractable enemies, efforts that have troubled hard-liners in the administration, like Mr. Bolton, who view North Korea and Iran as profoundly untrustworthy.
The president made the announcement Tuesday via his Twitter account.
“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House,” Trump tweeted. “I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the administration.”
I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Yet Bolton, in a tweet, said that he offered to resign, a point the former official repeated in texts to news anchors covering the unfolding drama.
“I offered to resign last night,” Bolton tweeted, “and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow.'”
Bolton reaffirmed that version of events in a text to Fox News host Brian Kilmeade.
BOLTON IS TEXTING FOX HOSTS WHO ARE ON AIR TO DISPUTE TRUMP’S ACCOUNT OF HIS FIRING
Kilmeade: “John Bolton just texted me, just now, he’s watching. He said, ‘let’s be clear, I resigned.'” pic.twitter.com/2zg8tPTf6L
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) September 10, 2019
No matter how it happened, the news that the hawkish Bolton was out of the White House and away from the president’s ear was welcomed by anti-war advocates.
“I’m overjoyed,” tweeted CodePink co-founder Medea Benjamin.
Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft co-founder Trita Parsi rejoiced in the announcement, tweeting that the “chance of diplomacy went up” in the wake of Bolton’s firing.
“Best news of this past few weeks, if not longer!!!!” said Parsi.
Paul Kawika Martin, the senior director for policy and political affairs at Peace Action, said that the choice to fire Bolton was one of the few Trump decisions that were acceptable.
“There’s a few decisions of Trump’s that I agree with: diplomacy with NorthKorea, end the Afghanistan War, and there’s no place for someone like John Bolton anywhere near a president,” said Martin.
There’s a few decisions of @POTUS that I agree with: diplomacy with #NorthKorea, end the Afghanistan War and there’s no place for someone like @AmbJohnBolton anywhere near a President. Bolton perpetuated lies to get the US in the disastrous #Iraq War and clearly wanted more wars. https://t.co/FUi5RNYbIO
— Paul Kawika Martin #NoWarWithIran (@PaulKawika) September 10, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Some Twitter users, like @UweBollocks, opined on the internal White House drama that could have precipitated Bolton’s dismissal.
“Just keep thinking of Trump telling Bolton to shave his sideburns until he finally had to let him go,” @UweBollocks tweeted.
The Young Turks reporter Emma Vigeland imagined the scene as Bolton left 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
“John Bolton wipes tears out of his matted mustache, lovingly stroking the framed illustration of dead Iranians he kept in his office as he packs it away into a singular cardboard filing box,” Vigeland said.
While Bolton’s future is unclear, a number of cynical observers made the prediction that the longtime right-wing advocate would continue to fail upward.
“Can’t wait for John Bolton’s transition to cable and inevitable book deal,” said journalist Walker Bragman.
Can’t wait for John Bolton’s transition to cable and inevitable book deal…
— Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) September 10, 2019
That was a point echoed by Daily Beast editor-in-chief Noah Shachtman. In a tweet, Shachtman referred to the impulse by the country’s so-called “liberal” cable news network to feature anyone on the right who disagrees with the president.
“Four words,” said Shachtman. “MSNBC contributor John Bolton.”
Even if he doesn’t make it on as a contributor, Splinter deputy editor Jack Mirkinson said, Bolton will likely be the subject of positive coverage at the channel going forward.
“Someone on ‘Morning Joe’ will be pushing for Bolton to primary Trump by morning,” said Mirkinson.
Breaking Banner
‘Ding dong the witch is dead’: Trump allies gloat after president kicks John Bolton to the curb
President Donald Trump's decision to fire national security adviser John Bolton on Tuesday sparked a joyous reaction among liberals on Twitter, but even some of the president's allies can't help but gloat about Bolton's departure.
In an interview with the Daily Beast, former Trump administration official Andrew Surabian said that the majority of American citizens should take cheer in Bolton's ouster.
Breaking Banner
Jerry Falwell Jr. says he’s the victim of a ‘criminal conspiracy’ – and that the FBI is investigating
He’s been implicated in scandal after scandal, but now Jerry Falwell, Jr. is fighting back – by claiming he’s the victim of a “criminal conspiracy” against him, according to The Hill. The Hill’s article does not include a denial.
Falwell, of course, was the first major Christian conservative to embrace Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy – in January 2016, just before the all-important Iowa caucuses – and he is credited with getting the religious right on board with Trump.
Arnold Schwarzenegger takes aim at Trump’s fragile ego: ‘He wants to be me’
In the October edition of Men's Health, famed actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger took a shot at President Trump, saying that Trump is secretly "in love" with him and wants to be like him.
“He’s in love with me. That’s the reality of it," Schwarzenegger said, referring to the pair's longstanding feud. "With Trump, he wants to be me.”
The feud stretches back to 2017 when Trump took aim at Schwarzenegger's performance as host of The New Celebrity Apprentice. Ever since, Schwarzenegger hasn't held back on his opinion of Trump, once calling him "meshugge," which is Yiddish for "crazy," for withdrawing from the landmark climate accord. When he hosted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual grants dinner last month, Schwarzenegger said during his opening speech that he had "nothing nice to say" about the President.