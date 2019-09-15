Rand Paul snaps at Liz Cheney over Iran warmongering and announces plans to help her opponent

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” with host Jake Tapper, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) took several shots at Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) over her desire to attack Iran and her defense of departed White House adviser John Bolton.
Asked about his ongoing feud with the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, Paul said the congresswomen is out of touch when it comes to American’s taste for war.
ADVERTISEMENT
“The Iraq War, President Trump has said, was the biggest geopolitical blunder of the last generation,” Paul explained. “It destabilized the Middle East and increased the strength of Iran and tipped the balance toward Iran, so really there was nothing good about the Iraq war and Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney and John Bolton still don’t get it. They are still advocating for more regime change in the Middle East.”
Paul went on to say that he would actively support Cheney’s Republican opponent should she decide to run for one Wyoming’s U.S. Senate seats.
Asked about the open seat, Paul declared, “There is a Senate race, I’m supporting Cynthia Lummiswho is a conservative congressman. That is the only person I know of in the race at this point.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
In a blunt tweet issued on Sunday morning, Democratic Presidential contender, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of lying to the U.S. Senate during his confirmation hearings and said he must be impeached.
Following a New York Times report outlining credible allegations against Kavanaugh, with a witness accusing him of assaulting a fellow college student, Harris said the evidence presented should disqualify him from being on the bench.
A new report reveals that Deborah Ramirez, a woman who claims Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while she was a student at Yale University, may have had evidence to corroborate her story — but that Republicans created a process which would stifle her account so that Kavanaugh could be confirmed.
Deborah Ramirez, who alleged that she was assaulted by Kavanaugh at a Yale party when she was an underclassman, had her legal team provide the F.B.I. with a list of at least 25 people who could have had evidence to corroborate her story, but the bureau ultimately interviewed none of them, according to The New York Times. The publication also learned that many of the individuals who could have corroborated Ramirez's story attempted to reach the F.B.I. on their own but were unable to do so.
Tom Steyer, the billionaire hedge fund manager who has become a late arrival in the field of Democratic presidential candidates, provides anti-Trump voters with an interesting challenge. His critique of wealth sometimes sounds like Bernie Sanders, but he is by far the richest person in the race (even if you include Donald Trump).
When I interviewed Steyer earlier this year, he said he had no interest in running for president and was instead focused on funding a campaign to impeach President Donald Trump. He has obviously changed his mind — and while still far behind the leading candidates in the polls, has now qualified for the October Democratic debates, even though he wasn't on stage for the debate held in Houston last week.