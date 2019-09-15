Quantcast
Rand Paul snaps at Liz Cheney over Iran warmongering and announces plans to help her opponent

2 hours ago

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” with host Jake Tapper, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) took several shots at Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) over her desire to attack Iran and her defense of departed White House adviser John Bolton.

Asked about his ongoing feud with the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, Paul said the congresswomen is out of touch when it comes to American’s taste for war.

“The Iraq War, President Trump has said, was the biggest geopolitical blunder of the last generation,” Paul explained. “It destabilized the Middle East and increased the strength of Iran and tipped the balance toward Iran, so really there was nothing good about the Iraq war and Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney and John Bolton still don’t get it. They are still advocating for more regime change in the Middle East.”

Paul went on to say that he would actively support Cheney’s Republican opponent should she decide to run for one Wyoming’s U.S. Senate seats.

Asked about the open seat, Paul declared, “There is a Senate race, I’m supporting Cynthia Lummiswho is a conservative congressman. That is the only person I know of in the race at this point.”

